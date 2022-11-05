Hooch Gets Underway With Over 5,000 Rowers

The annual Head of the Hooch regatta got underway under cloudy skies along the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday morning with over 5,000 rowers taking part. The skies later cleared.

There were 86 events set for Saturday and another 40 for Sunday.

Officials said the HOTH has grown to be the largest “single site” rowing event in the U.S. – representing a $9 million economic impact for the Chattanooga area.

Since 2005, the HOTH has grown from 200 rowers to more than 5,000 rowers representing 200 rowing organizations from over 40 states and drawing more than 20,000 spectators.

Rowers range in age from 14 up to 90 years old and include military veterans, as well as individuals with physical or developmental challenges.