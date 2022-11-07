Police Blotter: Fake QuickBooks Employee Erases Company’s Financials; Neighbor’s Kid Hits Man’s House Playing With BB Gun

A man on Shawhan Terrace called police and said he needed assistance with the online accounting company, QuickBooks, and contacted an unknown man who was falsely representing himself as a QuickBooks employee via the Internet. The man reported that following a phone call with the unknown man, he allegedly gained access to all of his QuickBooks account for his company, and had erased all of his accounting information for the last several years. The man contacted a real QuickBooks representative who said this didn’t appear to be an employee of QuickBooks. The man will be following up with the Fraud Unit.

* * *

An officer saw a gold sedan driving north on 12th Avenue from E. 45th Street with no tag. The officer initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver. He said he had just purchased the vehicle. The officer verified the driver had no active warrants and that the car was not stolen. He was let go with a verbal warning and told to get a tag for his car.

* * *

A woman on Campbell Street called police and said she was supposed to receive a PEBT card for her son in either 2020 or 2021. She said she and her son moved from Old Ringgold Road and she never got the card and wanted to make a report so that she could get a new card sent to her most current address.

* * *

Police were called to Best Western at 3644 Cummings Hwy. where a man had run into the canopy with his truck. He told the employee at the desk he believed he had enough clearance for his truck. As he approached the canopy, he heard the top of his vehicle hit the top of the canopy. He backed up and parked the truck in an empty space near the reception area, then he walked inside to inform the employee of what happened. The officer saw damage to his truck and the canopy facing Cummings Highway. According to the manager at Best Western, the estimated cost would be around $1,400 to fix. The man accepted responsibility for the damage and said he would pay whatever he needed to in order to fix the damage.

* * *

Police were called to 5th Avenue where two men were in an argument. The first man asked the second man to leave, but he would not. Police asked the second man to leave, so he grabbed his belongings and left on foot.

* * *

Police saw two people dumpster diving behind Sweet Melissa’s Billiards at 1966 Northpoint Blvd. They were trespassed in accordance with the wishes of management.

* * *

A man staying at Residence Inn at 2340 Center St. told police sometime overnight, someone cut the cable on his bike rack on the back of his vehicle and stole two bicycles. They were an orange Trek Checkpoint 5 Carbon Fiber and a blue Trek FX3.

* * *

A woman on N. Glen Drive told police someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole a Coach wallet wristlet from the center console. There was no damage to her vehicle.

* * *

A man on Tabitha Drive called police to report someone got into his vehicle and stole a wallet and a checkbook. The man said his neighbor located the checkbook in their yard. He said there were no signs of forced entry.

* * *



A man at Northgate Auto Brokers at 4612 Hixson Pike told police someone went into one of his abandoned vehicles sometime during the night and took several miscellaneous items. He said this was the fourth time someone had broken into his abandoned vehicles on the lot. His business was added to the watch list.

* * *



A man on 13th Avenue told police over the phone someone stole the catalytic converter off his vehicle. He needed a report for the insurance.

* * *

A man on Vance Road told police his neighbor's kid was playing with a BB gun, and two of the projectiles struck a window on his house. He requested that a report be made regarding the damage for insurance purposes, and said that he and the neighbor had sorted out the issue already.