Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 31-Nov. 6:

WALKER TERENCE ALLEN B/M 33 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSS SCH II, POSS MARIJUANA LESS 1OZ, DUI

GRACEY DALLAS DEWAYNE W/M 29 MISD OFFICER CARTER NO INSURANCE, DUI, RED LIGHT, TRANSFER PLATE

MCPHEARSON MARCUS PAGE W/M 52 FELONY OFFICER CAREATHERS FTA X2

COLE ADAM RHUDY W/M 39 MISD OFFICER CAMP DUI, FTML

TURNER AMARREON KENTREL B/M 19 OFFICER FOSTER SENTENCED

MOEN KIMBERLY KAY W/F 57 MISD OFFICER WORLEY THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

YOUNG SAMUEL PAUL W/M 41 MISD OFFICER HINCH FTA X3

COLLINS HEATHER DAWN W/F 31 MISD OFFICER HEAD FTA-ROSSVILLE

CHAMBERS CHARLEY ROBERT W/M 50 MISD OFFICER CAMP SUSPENDED LICENSE

COLLINS CASEY KOLLIER W/M 32 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI

MARTIN CAROLYN JILL W/F 45 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON BENCH WARRANT X2

BURTON BILLY GRANT W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER PHILLIPS FTA

HOLLOWAY JAMES RUSSELL W/M 38 MISD OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY

WOOD HARLEY LOGAN W/M 20 FELONY OFFICER CAMP FTA, BATTERY, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN X2, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

BRYSON MEGAN NICHOLE W/F 36 MISD OFFICER CAMP PUI

FOSTER RICHARD LEE W/M 39 OFFICER MARTENN RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

WITCHER DEVYNE DEJUAN B/M 23 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR BENCH WARRANT, SPEEDING, SUSPENDED LICENSE

WELLS ASHLEY MAE W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER PRESNELL TRAFFICKING METH

COLEMAN ERIC RANDOLPH W/M 56 FELONY OFFICER HINCH POSS OF METH

JOHNSON DERICK LEE W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER BROOME FUGITIVE

GIBSON ALISON NICOLE W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

FARMER CHERITY HOPE W/F 24 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE PROBATION VIOLATION

SHROPSHIRE TERRY LEE B/M 61 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

GARDNER GAVIN LEE W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION, CONTEMPT OF COURT

BARKER TRISTAN PATRICK W/M 40 MISD OFFICER WILSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, KNOWINGLY DRIVING VEHICLE WITH SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

WHITTAKER KAMAN DENAE W/M 26 FELONY OFFICER AGREDANO POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE

HENDERSON ROBERT HUNTER W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER RUSS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- FVA, DISCHARGING FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE, BATTERY-FVA, SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE x3, CRIMINAL TRESPASS-FVA, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND- FVA

MARKS CHRISTOPHER DALTON W/M 29 -- D.O.C HOLD FOR COURT

CORRIHER ANGELIA MARIE W/F 42 -- -- RETURN FROM COURT

SULLIVAN SHEYENNE PAGE W/F 24 FELONY OFFICER PRESNELL THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE

SHERARD CARL DARWIN B/M 26 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

GROSS DAVID RAY W/M 54 MISD 1 OFFICER WILSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, NO SEAT BELT

BLEVINS VALARIE JO W/F 30 -- SELF SANCTION

MITCHELL EMILY SAVANNAH W/F 26 MISD OFFICER SARRELL DUI, DUI- ENDANGERING A CHILD, CELL PHONE VIOLATION, NO SEAT BELT, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CUMMINGS BERTHA LEE B/F 64 FELONY OFFICER CARTER FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MEREDITH DAVID WILLIAM W/M 49 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DUI, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DOHERTY DAVE WESLEY W/M 57 OFFICER GILBERT RETURN FROM CHI MEMORIAL

HUDSON ROBERT CHRISTOPHER W/M 52 MISD OFFICER CARTER SUSPENDED LICENSE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

MCKEE REGINA STOKER W/F 50 MISD OFFICER FOSTER PROBATION VIOLATION

SIPSY SANDRA FAYE W/F 53 OFFICER LEGER RETURN FROM CHI MEMORIAL

PARM ROBIN ELAINE W/F 62 OFFICER WORLEY PICK UP ORDER FOR FTA

SIPSY CHRISTIAN JENNINS W/M 22 FELONY OFFICER CAMP PROBATION VIOLATION

FEAGANS JOSHUA WAYNE W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FTA

RABON MARCUS ALLEN W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER WILLETT THEFT BY RECEIVING, TRAFFIC CITATIONS

FERGUSON BOBBYE DENISE W/F 56 MISD OFFICER CLARK DUI

MULLINS CHEYENNE NICHOLE W/F 42 MISD OFFICER RAMEY SIMPLE BATTERY - FVA

DAY TAYLOR LAVERINE W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER HENRY FUGITIVE, POSS FIREARM BY FELON, NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING

MCRAE TARA NICOLE W/F 44 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON PROBATION VIOLATION

GORDON BENJAMIN JARED W/M 42 MISD OFFICER CLARK DUI, FTML

NEWMIESTER CLAYTON PATRICK W/M 21 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON GIVING FALSE NAME/INFO, CONTRIBUTING TO MINOR

OSBURN MICHAEL SHAWN W/M 58 MISD OFFICER KIRBY CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

FRASHIER FLOYD TIMOTHY W/M 54 OFFICER STEPHENS SANCTION

FLEMISTER LARRY DOSS W/M 41 MISD OFFICER BROOME DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SIMPSON JAMES RICHARD W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER CAMP THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICHLE

CHOICE JALEEL QUINTON B/M 17 MISD OFFICER GREEN DISORDERLY CONDUCT, OBSTRUCTION, VGCSA

TURLEY BO JAMES W/M 41 OFFICER ASH WEEKEND SANCTION

COFFMAN JOSEPH LEE W/M 30 OFFICER ASH WEEKEND SANCTION

WILSON DENNY RAY W/M 31 MISD OFFICER CLARK DUI

PATILLO TYLER AVERY B/M 17 MISD OFFICER CLARK DRIVING W/O VALID LICENSE, SPEEDING

BISKNER DAVID LEE W/M 32 MISD OFFICER MULLINS SIMPLE BATTERY

ROE MICHELLE LYNN W/F 49 FELONY OFFICER HEAD ENTERING AUTO, OBSTRUCTION - MISD

MOTLEY THOMAS JAMES W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER MANNING PROBATION VIOLATION