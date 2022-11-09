Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, MARGARET M 
1708 SOUTH HARTHROWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEEBEE, ANDREW RICHARD 
349 WALNUT GROVE LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BELL, KENDRA S 
4731 ROCKY RIVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BOAS, JAMES LEO 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BUCH, ROBERT LOWELL 
HOMELESS DALLAS, 75081 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

COREY, CHRISTIAN LORENZ 
3526 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DAY, TYLOR LAVERNE 
164 PRINCE LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DYE, COURTNEY BROOKE 
1201 PEACHTREE STREET CHATTANOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATIN (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HALL, TROY 
930 DOUGLAS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

HARRIS, SHAWN STEVEN 
4301 COMET TR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW 
300 PATROL RD/ HOMELESS FORSYTH, 31029 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN 
503 CAVE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAWKINS, CECELIA JANNE 
1903 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE 
5503 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUBBARD, PATRICK LAWRANCE 
2133 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JACOBS, WILLIAM ANDREW 
7714 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS 
1145 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, JAMARIE TYDAIN 
14 WERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST

KENNEDY, STEVEN MATTHEW 
111 HILLVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDLAM, KIRSTIN ALMEDA 
123 MILLER ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, ETHAN KYLE 
376 COLBERT HOLLOW RD ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)

MORROW, GEORGE C 
5466 AMBER GROVE WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PARTEE, RYLEIGH ALEXANDRA 
86 LOG RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT

RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON 
2050 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 373117332 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RILEY, TAMMY RENEE 
828 W14TH ST CT APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE 
9695 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

SAINT, RICHARD ALLEN 
192 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30763 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER 
8484 JYPSY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SHVED, KELLY DENISE 
121 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STANLEY, JESSICA LAUREN 
1113 JAMES PT CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, CODY LAMAR 
11215 DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STOKES, JAMES KYLE 
6315 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE 
513 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112760 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD #575 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN 
3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114527 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEAVER, BEATRICE 
314 MAPLES ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Here are the mug shots:
BEEBEE, ANDREW RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BELL, KENDRA S
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOAS, JAMES LEO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BUCH, ROBERT LOWELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • (VOP) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAY, TYLOR LAVERNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HALL, TROY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
HARRIS, SHAWN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUBBARD, PATRICK LAWRANCE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/25/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, JAMARIE TYDAIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • EVADING ARREST
KENNEDY, STEVEN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIDLAM, KIRSTIN ALMEDA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/29/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, ETHAN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
MORROW, GEORGE C
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 06/23/1947
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PARTEE, RYLEIGH ALEXANDRA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
PIANGA, JAMES CLIFTON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RILEY, TAMMY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/13/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
SAINT, RICHARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/08/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STANLEY, JESSICA LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, CODY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STOKES, JAMES KYLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TATE, TIFFANY LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEAVER, BEATRICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WIGGINS, LESLIE LACOMP
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
Mocs Volleyball Hosts ETSU In Final Regular Season Home Match
  • Sports
  • 11/8/2022
UTC Women Travel To Belmont Wednesday
  • Sports
  • 11/8/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols Tumble To 5th In Playoff Picture, But Aim To Move Back Up
Dan Fleser: Vols Tumble To 5th In Playoff Picture, But Aim To Move Back Up
  • Sports
  • 11/8/2022
Stacey Abrams Concedes Georgia Governor Race; U.S. Senate Contest Razor Close; Greene Retains House Seat By Large Margin
  • Breaking News
  • 11/8/2022
Wally's East Ridge Cutting Hours Due To Worker Shortage
Wally's East Ridge Cutting Hours Due To Worker Shortage
  • Breaking News
  • 11/8/2022
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, MARGARET M 1708 SOUTH HARTHROWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... more

Governor Lee Wins 2nd Term; Constitutional Amendments All Pass
  • 11/8/2022

Bill Lee, seeking a second four-year term, was piling up a large victory margin on Tuesday. Governor Bill Lee (R) 1,121,867 Jason Martin (D) 566,133 There were also eight Independent ... more

Fleischmann Declares Victory Early In 3rd District Congress Race
  • 11/8/2022

Veteran Congressman Chuck Fleischmann declared victory early on Tuesday night. He said, "I want to thank all the voters in Tennessee's 3rd district for their continued support. The past two ... more

Breaking News
Cassidy Wins In Walden Alderman Race, Alcohol Sale Gets Approval
  • 11/8/2022
Red Bank Mayor Wins New Term; Wilkinson, Fairbanks-Harvey Win RB Seats; Penney, Keith Take SD Posts
  • 11/8/2022
East Ridge Mayor Holds Off Write-In Bid And Cagle And Tyler Win; Lloyd, Sadler Win In Collegedale
  • 11/8/2022
Fire At Home On Riverside Drive Displaces 2 Residents
Fire At Home On Riverside Drive Displaces 2 Residents
  • 11/8/2022
Man, 64, Shot Early Tuesday Morning On West 14th Street Court
  • 11/8/2022
Opinion
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Why I’m Voting No On Amendment 1 - And Response
  • 11/6/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Unfortunate Character Assassinations
  • 11/7/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Tumble To 5th In Playoff Picture, But Aim To Move Back Up
Dan Fleser: Vols Tumble To 5th In Playoff Picture, But Aim To Move Back Up
  • 11/8/2022
Red Wolves And Coach Jimmy Obleda Part Ways; He Apologizes For His Language And Tone
  • 11/8/2022
Poppie Gets First Win As Chattanooga Women Roll
  • 11/7/2022
Mocs Volleyball Hosts ETSU In Final Regular Season Home Match
  • 11/8/2022
UTC Women Travel To Belmont Wednesday
  • 11/8/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Firefighters To Support Muscular Dystrophy Association With Fill The Boot Drive
Chattanooga Firefighters To Support Muscular Dystrophy Association With Fill The Boot Drive
  • 11/8/2022
Veterans Day Commemoration To Be Held On Friday
Veterans Day Commemoration To Be Held On Friday
  • 11/8/2022
Did You Know? Community Agreement (Special Edition)
Did You Know? Community Agreement (Special Edition)
  • 11/8/2022
53rd Annual MLK March And Parade Set For Jan. 16
  • 11/8/2022
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 11/8/2022
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents Romeo And Juliet Nov. 15-19
UTC Theatre Co. Presents Romeo And Juliet Nov. 15-19
  • 11/8/2022
MainStreet's Tribute To Bob Seger Is Saturday At The Gem Theater
MainStreet's Tribute To Bob Seger Is Saturday At The Gem Theater
  • 11/8/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Catfish's Festival
Best Of Grizzard - Catfish's Festival
  • 11/8/2022
Dope Skum Releases New Single Friday
Dope Skum Releases New Single Friday
  • 11/8/2022
CSCC Performs Fall Play "A Bad Year For Tomatoes" Nov. 11-13
CSCC Performs Fall Play "A Bad Year For Tomatoes" Nov. 11-13
  • 11/7/2022
Opinion
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Why I’m Voting No On Amendment 1 - And Response
  • 11/6/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Dining
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
New Steak House Opening On Myrtle Street; Good Eats BBQ Adds Beer
  • 11/3/2022
Business
NorthShore Merchants Collective To Host 8th Annual Holiday Window Treasure Hunt
  • 11/8/2022
Dixie Group Reports Third Quarter Results And Plan For Consolidation Of East Coast Manufacturing
  • 11/7/2022
Tennessee Joins Combined $16 Million Multistate Settlements Over Experian Data Breaches
  • 11/7/2022
Real Estate
Nashville Home Closings Down 30%; Higher Interest Rates Blamed
  • 11/8/2022
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
  • 11/3/2022
GPS Sells Hixson Pike Property For $6.5 Million; Apartments To Go In
  • 11/3/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
1st Students Graduate From GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program
  • 11/8/2022
Veteran Found Student Success At UTK
Veteran Found Student Success At UTK
  • 11/8/2022
CSCC Adds New Country Flags To Student Commons
CSCC Adds New Country Flags To Student Commons
  • 11/8/2022
Living Well
Free Clinic Offers Free Dental, Vision And Medical Services In Cleveland
  • 11/8/2022
Erlanger 19th Annual Dinner Of Distinction To Honor Dr. Chris Young, Dr. Jon Cohen, Lynda Minks Hood And Pat Eller Lee
  • 11/8/2022
2 Parkridge Health Facilities Earn ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center Designations
  • 11/8/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
  • 11/2/2022
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
  • 11/2/2022
Ruth Imverger Speaks At Green Thumb Garden Club Nov. 14
  • 11/2/2022
Travel
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Wakanda Forever Premieres At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Host E.P. Crutcher Scholarship Program On Sunday
  • 11/8/2022
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
  • 11/7/2022
Washington Hills UMC Hosts United Methodist Women's Day And Fall Revival
  • 11/3/2022
Obituaries
John H. Mullinax, Jr.
John H. Mullinax, Jr.
  • 11/8/2022
Nan Glasscock Wallace
Nan Glasscock Wallace
  • 11/8/2022
Cynthia A. Caffey
Cynthia A. Caffey
  • 11/8/2022
Area Obituaries
Gholston, Edward Graham "Tub" (Sequatchie)
Gholston, Edward Graham "Tub" (Sequatchie)
  • 11/8/2022
Bandy, Lula Belle (LaFayette)
Bandy, Lula Belle (LaFayette)
  • 11/8/2022
Deeter, Vickie Linn (Cleveland)
Deeter, Vickie Linn (Cleveland)
  • 11/8/2022