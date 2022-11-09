Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, MARGARET M

1708 SOUTH HARTHROWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEEBEE, ANDREW RICHARD

349 WALNUT GROVE LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BELL, KENDRA S

4731 ROCKY RIVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BOAS, JAMES LEO

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BUCH, ROBERT LOWELL

HOMELESS DALLAS, 75081

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



COREY, CHRISTIAN LORENZ

3526 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DAY, TYLOR LAVERNE

164 PRINCE LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



DYE, COURTNEY BROOKE

1201 PEACHTREE STREET CHATTANOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATIN (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HALL, TROY

930 DOUGLAS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON



HARRIS, SHAWN STEVEN

4301 COMET TR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW

300 PATROL RD/ HOMELESS FORSYTH, 31029

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN

503 CAVE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAWKINS, CECELIA JANNE

1903 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE

5503 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUBBARD, PATRICK LAWRANCE

2133 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JACOBS, WILLIAM ANDREW

7714 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS

1145 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, JAMARIE TYDAIN

14 WERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST



KENNEDY, STEVEN MATTHEW

111 HILLVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MIDLAM, KIRSTIN ALMEDA

123 MILLER ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLER, ETHAN KYLE

376 COLBERT HOLLOW RD ROCK SPRING, 30739

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)



MORROW, GEORGE C

5466 AMBER GROVE WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 75 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



PARTEE, RYLEIGH ALEXANDRA

86 LOG RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT



RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON

2050 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 373117332

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RILEY, TAMMY RENEE

828 W14TH ST CT APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE

9695 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



SAINT, RICHARD ALLEN

192 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30763

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FALSE REPORT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER

8484 JYPSY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



SHVED, KELLY DENISE

121 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



STANLEY, JESSICA LAUREN

1113 JAMES PT CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STEWART, CODY LAMAR

11215 DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY



STOKES, JAMES KYLE

6315 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE

513 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112760

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD #575 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN

3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114527

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WEAVER, BEATRICE

314 MAPLES ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



Here are the mug shots:

