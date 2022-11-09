Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLISON, MARGARET M
1708 SOUTH HARTHROWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEEBEE, ANDREW RICHARD
349 WALNUT GROVE LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BELL, KENDRA S
4731 ROCKY RIVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOAS, JAMES LEO
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BUCH, ROBERT LOWELL
HOMELESS DALLAS, 75081
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
COREY, CHRISTIAN LORENZ
3526 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DAY, TYLOR LAVERNE
164 PRINCE LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DYE, COURTNEY BROOKE
1201 PEACHTREE STREET CHATTANOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATIN (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HALL, TROY
930 DOUGLAS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
HARRIS, SHAWN STEVEN
4301 COMET TR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW
300 PATROL RD/ HOMELESS FORSYTH, 31029
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN
503 CAVE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAWKINS, CECELIA JANNE
1903 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE
5503 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUBBARD, PATRICK LAWRANCE
2133 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACOBS, WILLIAM ANDREW
7714 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS
1145 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, JAMARIE TYDAIN
14 WERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST
KENNEDY, STEVEN MATTHEW
111 HILLVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIDLAM, KIRSTIN ALMEDA
123 MILLER ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, ETHAN KYLE
376 COLBERT HOLLOW RD ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
MORROW, GEORGE C
5466 AMBER GROVE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PARTEE, RYLEIGH ALEXANDRA
86 LOG RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON
2050 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 373117332
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RILEY, TAMMY RENEE
828 W14TH ST CT APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE
9695 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SAINT, RICHARD ALLEN
192 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30763
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER
8484 JYPSY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SHVED, KELLY DENISE
121 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STANLEY, JESSICA LAUREN
1113 JAMES PT CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, CODY LAMAR
11215 DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STOKES, JAMES KYLE
6315 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE
513 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112760
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD #575 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN
3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114527
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEAVER, BEATRICE
314 MAPLES ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
Here are the mug shots:
|BEEBEE, ANDREW RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BELL, KENDRA S
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BOAS, JAMES LEO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BUCH, ROBERT LOWELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
|
|COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
- (VOP) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- (VOP) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DAY, TYLOR LAVERNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|HALL, TROY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|HARRIS, SHAWN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUBBARD, PATRICK LAWRANCE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/25/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, JAMARIE TYDAIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- EVADING ARREST
|
|KENNEDY, STEVEN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MIDLAM, KIRSTIN ALMEDA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/29/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, ETHAN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
|
|MORROW, GEORGE C
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 06/23/1947
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|PARTEE, RYLEIGH ALEXANDRA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|PIANGA, JAMES CLIFTON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
|
|RILEY, TAMMY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/13/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|SAINT, RICHARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/08/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|STANLEY, JESSICA LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEWART, CODY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
|
|STOKES, JAMES KYLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TATE, TIFFANY LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
|
|TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEAVER, BEATRICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WIGGINS, LESLIE LACOMP
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|