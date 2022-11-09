Latest Headlines

Sewer Work To Cause Road Closures At Lookout Mountain, Tn.; Town No Longer Seeing Revenue From Incline

  • Wednesday, November 9, 2022
  • Gail Perry

Work being done by WWTA to replace old, leaking sewer lines that go down Lookout Mountain has already begun at the corner of Fleetwood Drive and Ochs Highway. This is the next step in the improvements that have been made in the ravine behind houses on South Bragg.

Lookout Mountain, Tn. Mayor Walker Jones said Fleetwood will be closed between the intersection with South Bragg and South Forrest. Drivers should be aware that this closure is expected to be for two-three months. At the start of the work for a couple of weeks, one lane of Ochs Highway will remain open with a temporary traffic light to indicate when traffic is allowed to go up or down. After that phase, both lanes will be fully open. This work is part of the $5.5 million project being done under a consent decree to prevent wastewater overflows and runoff from getting into the Tennessee River.

During the COVID pandemic, the Incline started selling tickets only at the bottom station in St. Elmo. Because of that, the rides have been starting at the bottom, and that is where cars have been parking. This move has caused a large decrease in revenue for the town with no share of the ticket sales and less money collected by the parking kiosks between the Incline and Point Park. Mayor Jones estimates a loss of around $50,000 in ticket sales that are customarily received and $50,000-$75,000 lost in parking revenue.

He said the town of Lookout Mountain provides fire, police and medic services to the Incline and is now receiving nothing in return. Mayor Jones is planning to hold a joint meeting with Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Executive Director of CARTA Lisa Maragnano to try and find a way to receive a share of the revenue.

Commissioner of Schools Karen Leavengood reported on activities at Lookout Mountain School during the month of October. Principal Ruth White and faculty member Missy McKenna accepted the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School award for LMS, at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Ms. Leavengood said that literacy always has been a core part of the LMS curriculum. The school has a literacy lab and innovative instruction. Recently, both faculty and staff participated in a dress-up day highlighting storybook characters. Currently, the school is holding a book fair which pours funds back into the library. The Science Lab has hands on programs that enhance learning each week. In the coming weeks, the Aquarium Star Lab will be at the school for one such program. The school also understands that arts programming develops well rounded students. On Dec.1-2 students will present “A Holiday Movie Spectacular.” Several grades will also get to attend performances of the Nutcracker thanks to Arts Build. A community letter will soon be going to all residents to ask for donations to support the school. The commissioner also reported that despite the cold, the annual Carnival was a success and did well as a fundraiser for the school.

Scott Shell, director of parks and recreation on the mountain, reported that flag football is already half through the season and basketball registration is open now and will remain open until Nov. 27. Mayor Jones said that former Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds David Paschall was unable to continue in that role because one of his employers did not want an employee to be in public service. For the last month Mayor Jones has been filling in, and a permanent replacement has now been found. Past commissioner Jim Haley, who was the liaison with the parks and playgrounds department, has volunteered to fill the void. At the meeting Tuesday night, he was formally nominated and unanimously approved as the commissioner of parks and playgrounds.

Work done by the Public Works Department is largely seasonal, and now the season is leaves, said Commissioner of Public Works William Valadez. Additionally, preparations are being made for cold icy conditions that are on the way. He said that street salt has already been ordered and received. Striping and reflectors have also been put on the newly paved Bragg Avenue.

Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley said complaints about noisy leaf blowers routinely start in the fall. This year is no exception with calls coming in about how disrupting the noise can be. He said people should be aware of the town’s ordinance and should be considerate of their neighbors. Leaf blowers are allowed on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. or sunset, whichever is first. Hours they are allowed on Saturday and Sunday are from noon until sunset. Lawn services are allowed to operate during the same hours that residents can use the loud equipment.

Jennifer Waycaster, the town’s certified municipal officer, told the commissioners that a $1,000 donation was made to the police department in October.

Mayor Jones welcomed Hamilton County Commissioner Joe Graham who represents Lookout Mountain. Commissioner Graham said he comes to the meetings in his district to hear their needs so they can accurately be relayed to the County Commission. He said facilities maintenance is again under discussion about Hamilton County schools. To address it, he has proposed the creation of an account that will be set aside for capital improvements along with a way to fund it initially. He said the county commissioners will be looking for multiple sources of money to build up this fund.

Mayor Jones was reappointed to be the town’s representative to the WWTA.

Two upcoming dates of importance in Lookout Mountain, Tn. are Dec. 13 when the commission will have a Christmas dinner and Dec. 15 when the town will hold its annual breakfast for employees.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain Tn. Commission is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.

