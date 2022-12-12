Man Shot On East 18th Street Place Late Monday Afternoon

A man was shot late Monday afternoon on East 18th Street Place.

Chattanooga Police were notified at 5:56 p.m. of a man shot in the area of 2300 block of East 18th Street Place. Police located a man who had been shot during what appeared to be a robbery by two men.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

The complete details of the shooting have yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.