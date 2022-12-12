Latest Headlines

Man Shot On East 18th Street Place Late Monday Afternoon

  • Monday, December 12, 2022

A man was shot late Monday afternoon on East 18th Street Place.

Chattanooga Police were notified at 5:56 p.m. of a man shot in the area of 2300 block of East 18th Street Place. Police located a man who had been shot during what appeared to be a robbery by two men.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

The complete details of the shooting have yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

Latest Headlines
Man Shot On East 18th Street Place Late Monday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 12/12/2022
Multistate Coalition Of Attorneys General Secures Over $10 Billion In Opioid Funds From CVS And Walgreens
  • Breaking News
  • 12/12/2022
Student Arrested At Brainerd High School For Carrying A Loaded Handgun And Possession Of Marijuana
  • Breaking News
  • 12/12/2022
Parts Of Budgetel Inn Could Be Back Open By Jan. 11
  • Breaking News
  • 12/12/2022
Parkridge Drops Challenge To CHI Memorial's Proposed New North Georgia Hospital
  • Breaking News
  • 12/12/2022
Greenholtz, Richardson Are Among 5 State Supreme Court Candidates
  • Breaking News
  • 12/12/2022
Breaking News
Man Shot On East 18th Street Place Late Monday Afternoon
  • 12/12/2022

A man was shot late Monday afternoon on East 18th Street Place. Chattanooga Police were notified at 5:56 p.m. of a man shot in the area of 2300 block of East 18th Street Place. Police located ... more

Multistate Coalition Of Attorneys General Secures Over $10 Billion In Opioid Funds From CVS And Walgreens
  • 12/12/2022

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Monday that he has finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens, bringing the national opioid crisis settlement total to more than $50 billion. ... more

Student Arrested At Brainerd High School For Carrying A Loaded Handgun And Possession Of Marijuana
  • 12/12/2022

A Brainerd High School student was arrested Monday for carrying a weapon and possessing marijuana. A teacher at Brainerd High School smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a student around ... more

Breaking News
Woman Sleeping In Car At East Ridge Walgreens Arrested For Possession Of Drugs For Resale
Woman Sleeping In Car At East Ridge Walgreens Arrested For Possession Of Drugs For Resale
  • 12/12/2022
Komatsu Employee Seriously Injured When Hit By Truck While Crossing Signal Mountain Boulevard
  • 12/12/2022
Police Blotter: Upset Man Throws Trash Around Motel; Man Holds Woman's Phone She Left At The Library For Ransom
  • 12/12/2022
Man, 35, Dies In Sunday Night Wreck In Rhea County
  • 12/12/2022
Colton Moore Urges Georgia U.S. House Reps To Vote Against Kevin McCarthy As Speaker
  • 12/12/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (2)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
#7 Tennessee Hangs On To Defeat #13 Maryland, 56-53
#7 Tennessee Hangs On To Defeat #13 Maryland, 56-53
  • 12/11/2022
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Needs Some Work
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal Needs Some Work
  • 12/12/2022
Hot-Shooting Lady Vols Top Wright State, 96-57
Hot-Shooting Lady Vols Top Wright State, 96-57
  • 12/11/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Win Over Wright State
  • 12/12/2022
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Childhood Memories Of Jasper
Life With Ferris: Childhood Memories Of Jasper
  • 12/12/2022
Unique Fabrication Holds Toy Drive
  • 12/12/2022
Jerry Summers: Grand Hotel Vs. Hotel Patten
Jerry Summers: Grand Hotel Vs. Hotel Patten
  • 12/12/2022
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 12/12/2022
Don Eaves Heritage House Presents Holiday Napkin Folding Class Dec. 13 & 20
Don Eaves Heritage House Presents Holiday Napkin Folding Class Dec. 13 & 20
  • 12/12/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/7/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
  • 12/9/2022
Rock The Riverfront Returning With New Interactive Art Installation – Los Trompos
  • 12/7/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (2)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Dining
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
  • 12/12/2022
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Business
$2.5 Billion Federal Loan Aims To Boost EV Battery Production At Spring Hill, Tn., 2 Other Sites
  • 12/12/2022
Lastoria Named SVP & Private Client Relationship Manager At First Horizon
Lastoria Named SVP & Private Client Relationship Manager At First Horizon
  • 12/12/2022
Cody Sims: Giving Back Strategically During The Holidays
Cody Sims: Giving Back Strategically During The Holidays
  • 12/12/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: 4 Must-Do’s For Homeowners In December
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 1-7
  • 12/8/2022
Greater Chattanooga Area Ranked No. 9 On The Realtor.com 2023 Forecast Of Top Housing Markets
  • 12/7/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Baylor's Izzy Boyd Is Rhodes Scholarship Finalist
Baylor's Izzy Boyd Is Rhodes Scholarship Finalist
  • 12/12/2022
Lee University Receives Grant For Early Learning Center
  • 12/12/2022
Tumlin Twice Named First Horizon Business Chair Of Excellence At Chattanooga State
Tumlin Twice Named First Horizon Business Chair Of Excellence At Chattanooga State
  • 12/12/2022
Living Well
3 CHI Memorial Nurses Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 12/12/2022
Reflections And Shadows Gallery Opens At Erlanger
Reflections And Shadows Gallery Opens At Erlanger
  • 12/12/2022
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2022 Awards For Excellence
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2022 Awards For Excellence
  • 12/12/2022
Memories
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Portrait Photography Exhibit At The Tennessee State Library And Archives Is Open For The Holidays
  • 12/7/2022
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
  • 12/6/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
  • 12/12/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/7/2022
Obituaries
Eugene “Gene” Jones
Eugene “Gene” Jones
  • 12/12/2022
Lucille Britt Davis
Lucille Britt Davis
  • 12/12/2022
Martha Ann Hillis
Martha Ann Hillis
  • 12/12/2022
Area Obituaries
Scalla, Dorothy Ann Hughes (McDonald)
  • 12/12/2022
Ingle, Josephine (Decatur)
  • 12/12/2022
Womble, Tommy (LaFayette)
Womble, Tommy (LaFayette)
  • 12/12/2022