Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDRES-MATEO, MARIA ELENA
5001 16TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD
907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO
2207 E.
35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AVERITT, FRANK ALTEN
93 BEAVERS AVE ROSSVLLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYNENT
BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL
8207 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAPPLE, RHETT ALLAN
1921 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DALLAS, CAMERON TSAIAH
4470 WELLESLEY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAY, THOMAS EUGENE
HOMELESS TOCCOA, 30577
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DICKERSON, JOSHUA DANIEL
1515 COUNTY RD 751 VALLEY HEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUGGER, CHRISTIAN DEAN
7014 WINDCREST LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
EAKINS, KRISTEN
112 LINDA LN EVANSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FISHER, CARTAVIUS RASHAD
208 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113922
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
FLOYD, JENNY LYNN
216 EL MONTE CIR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $1000
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GIBSON, RONALD CHARLES
1467 COUNTY ROAD 239 VALLEY HEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DIAZEPAM FO
GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL
IN TOWNE SUITES HAMILTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HERNANDEZ, RICARDO M
317 CHAMPION DR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000
HODGE, BRIAN MACK
375 LOWER CHESTUEE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPH
HORTON, TERESA DENISE
2320 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUNTER, WANDA OLIVIA
1704 OLIVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JENKINS, BROMON BREONTA
500 OVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ARSON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
EVADING ARREST
KING, JASON RUSSELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MATHIS, PROMISE
468 OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS
HOMELESS , 85007
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
MCWHORTER, JEREMY BERNARD
4806 SYLVIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MEADOWS, JULIE RENEE
5317 ROOSEVELT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $10,000
MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
NELSON, QUINTRELL JAQIES
2112 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043118
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
PARKS, JAMES JOSEPH
5700 ROPER ST EAST RIDGE, 374123558
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PATTON, MALORI RYAN
3105 ENGERT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT
4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERS, ISHMAEL LEE
1823 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SKILES, JACLYN LYNETTE
2316 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SIMPLE POSSESSION
SLEDGE, TRAVIS ATWAIN
1909 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SUTTON, DONALD HUGH
4288 WOODEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
WILLIAMS, LESLIE PAIGE
511 OOTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOTEWAH, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WOODGETT, SHEMIKA SHONTEL
1607 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
