Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRES-MATEO, MARIA ELENA 
5001 16TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD 
907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO 
2207 E.

35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AVERITT, FRANK ALTEN 
93 BEAVERS AVE ROSSVLLE, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYNENT

BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL 
8207 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAPPLE, RHETT ALLAN 
1921 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DALLAS, CAMERON TSAIAH 
4470 WELLESLEY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAY, THOMAS EUGENE 
HOMELESS TOCCOA, 30577 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DICKERSON, JOSHUA DANIEL 
1515 COUNTY RD 751 VALLEY HEAD, 35989 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUGGER, CHRISTIAN DEAN 
7014 WINDCREST LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

EAKINS, KRISTEN 
112 LINDA LN EVANSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FISHER, CARTAVIUS RASHAD 
208 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113922 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

FLOYD, JENNY LYNN 
216 EL MONTE CIR CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $1000
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GIBSON, RONALD CHARLES 
1467 COUNTY ROAD 239 VALLEY HEAD, 35989 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DIAZEPAM FO

GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL 
IN TOWNE SUITES HAMILTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HERNANDEZ, RICARDO M 
317 CHAMPION DR CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000

HODGE, BRIAN MACK 
375 LOWER CHESTUEE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPH

HORTON, TERESA DENISE 
2320 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUNTER, WANDA OLIVIA 
1704 OLIVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JENKINS, BROMON BREONTA 
500 OVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ARSON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
EVADING ARREST

KING, JASON RUSSELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MATHIS, PROMISE 
468 OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS 
HOMELESS , 85007 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

MCWHORTER, JEREMY BERNARD 
4806 SYLVIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MEADOWS, JULIE RENEE 
5317 ROOSEVELT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $10,000

MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

NELSON, QUINTRELL JAQIES 
2112 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043118 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

PARKS, JAMES JOSEPH 
5700 ROPER ST EAST RIDGE, 374123558 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

PATTON, MALORI RYAN 
3105 ENGERT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT 
4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, ISHMAEL LEE 
1823 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SKILES, JACLYN LYNETTE 
2316 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SIMPLE POSSESSION

SLEDGE, TRAVIS ATWAIN 
1909 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SUTTON, DONALD HUGH 
4288 WOODEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

WILLIAMS, LESLIE PAIGE 
511 OOTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOTEWAH, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WOODGETT, SHEMIKA SHONTEL 
1607 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

