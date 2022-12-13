Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDRES-MATEO, MARIA ELENA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/09/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/23/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AVERITT, FRANK ALTEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/09/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYNENT BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/28/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAPPLE, RHETT ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DALLAS, CAMERON TSAIAH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/26/2004

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAY, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/14/1964

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DICKERSON, JOSHUA DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUGGER, CHRISTIAN DEAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS EAKINS, KRISTEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/25/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FISHER, CARTAVIUS RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION GIBSON, RONALD CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/01/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE FO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DIAZEPAM FO HERNANDEZ, RICARDO M

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 HODGE, BRIAN MACK

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPH HORTON, TERESA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/08/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HUNTER, WANDA OLIVIA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/20/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JENKINS, BROMON BREONTA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ARSON

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

EVADING ARREST KING, JASON RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MATHIS, PROMISE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/06/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE MCWHORTER, JEREMY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MEADOWS, JULIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $10,000 MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED NELSON, QUINTRELL JAQIES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/14/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION PARKS, JAMES JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/04/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS PATTON, MALORI RYAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/05/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, ISHMAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/18/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

