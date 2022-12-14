County Extends Its STVR Moratorium Another 30 Days; Graham Says City Missing Out On Rental Benefits

The County Commission on Wednesday voted to extend the moratorium on new short term vacation rentals out in the county for another 30 days.

It was set to expire next Monday.

Commissioner Joe Graham said it was found that additional time was needed for formulating new county rules on the rentals while working with the Planning Agency staff.

A strong advocate for rentals, Commissioner Graham said the city of Chattanooga was missing out on tax benefits by banning the rentals in certain city districts. He also said the city approach was fostering many illegal operations.

"I think the city's missing an opportunity." he said.

Commissioner Graham said city limitations may push more rentals out in the county. He said, "We'll take the revenue. This is a business that's not going away."

He said the short term vacation rentals business "is highly regulated within itself."