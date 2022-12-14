Latest Headlines

Airport Inn Community Discussion Continues With Shepherd Center Session

  • Wednesday, December 14, 2022
  • Rachael Price
photo by Rachael Price

Chief of Staff for the city of Chattanooga Joda Thongnopnua on Wednesday night initiated a free-flowing conversation around the Airport Inn plans of development and conversion at a roundtable discussion at the Shepherd Community Center.

Members of Mayor Tim Kelly’s team gathered for dialogue with community members regarding the motel that sits within District 6. The property was bought last year by the city in efforts to create a revitalized complex to serve homeless Chattanoogans with permanent supportive housing.

“The goal of permanent supportive housing is to retain those who have come off the streets, keeping them off for good,” said Mr. Thongnopnua. Supportive services are a top concern in the discussion of the development and is recognized as a priority in the goals of keeping people off the streets. He said, “We really try and work with the individual to see how far they can go, and I think that’s why maximizing the number of people we're able to graduate from these programs and offering that long-term support will make us successful.”

Councilwoman Carol Berz of District 6 spoke to the group about concerns, goals, and ideas structuring the facility and greater region.

She reiterated to the community members how this cannot turn into another Budetel Inn situation - referring to the slumlord fiasco of last month’s abrupt closure.

The Kelly administration acknowledges the shelter-driven approach is, and has been historically, a failure, it was stated. Avoiding the shelter-driven approach contrasts the efforts of permanency being taken by offering permanent supportive housing and seeking to find long-term solutions.

This integrality of on-site services, including 24/7 on-site security, and workplace development and mental health services, will provide roughly 70 people with a roof over their head and a safe community to reside, it was stated.

Main concerns of the community in attendance revolved around a myriad of key issues stemming from a clear motivation of addressing root cause. Interests regarding transportation, access to fresh groceries and other facets of independent action, as well as a definition of success in regard to homelessness, were subject to the public query.

Director of System Performance Kacy West of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition spoke to her knowledge of systems already set in place that can help deter relapse back onto the streets and facilitate community knowledge on the subject. Rapid rehousing and other avenues continue to prove that supportive housing helps people move onto self-sufficiency, she said.

Recent transplant to Chattanooga, Marcelle, shared insights from her former home of California, and how she fears a copy-and-paste band-aid to homelessness approach. “How are we defining success? Success cannot be defined as ‘Well, they have a roof over their head.’ It has to be much more than that,” said Marcelle.

Communal contribution fuels the success of their strategy using data research to find solutions that have substantial success in solving homelessness, it was stated.

More public community meetings and forums will be held by the city of Chattanooga starting in the new year.

Latest Headlines
Airport Inn Community Discussion Continues With Shepherd Center Session
Airport Inn Community Discussion Continues With Shepherd Center Session
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2022
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
  • Sports
  • 12/14/2022
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2022
Speaker Cameron Sexton Names Kevin Johnson As Chief Of Staff
Speaker Cameron Sexton Names Kevin Johnson As Chief Of Staff
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2022
Josh Heupel Tabbed 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach Of The Year Award Finalist
Josh Heupel Tabbed 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach Of The Year Award Finalist
  • Sports
  • 12/14/2022
Chattanooga Man Indicted In 2016 Fire That Killed His Mother
Chattanooga Man Indicted In 2016 Fire That Killed His Mother
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2022
Breaking News
Airport Inn Community Discussion Continues With Shepherd Center Session
Airport Inn Community Discussion Continues With Shepherd Center Session
  • 12/14/2022

Chief of Staff for the city of Chattanooga Joda Thongnopnua on Wednesday night initiated a free-flowing conversation around the Airport Inn plans of development and conversion at a roundtable ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 12/14/2022

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 BURSON, DARREN LEVONE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS 12/14/2022 1 MEYER, TIMOTHY W VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 12/14/2022 ... more

Speaker Cameron Sexton Names Kevin Johnson As Chief Of Staff
Speaker Cameron Sexton Names Kevin Johnson As Chief Of Staff
  • 12/14/2022

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton on Wednesday named Kevin Johnson as chief of staff and promoted Rosie Anderson to director of operations. “I am excited to announce Kevin Johnson as ... more

Breaking News
Rock City Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Chanticleer Inn
Rock City Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Chanticleer Inn
  • 12/14/2022
County Extends Its STVR Moratorium Another 30 Days; Graham Says City Missing Out On Rental Benefits
County Extends Its STVR Moratorium Another 30 Days; Graham Says City Missing Out On Rental Benefits
  • 12/14/2022
County Commission To Vote Next Week On Providing $17 Million Gap In Funds Needed For New Tyner School
  • 12/14/2022
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 12/14/22
  • 12/14/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/14/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
  • 12/14/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols Face #9 Arizona As James Still Deals With Sore Knee
Dan Fleser: Vols Face #9 Arizona As James Still Deals With Sore Knee
  • 12/14/2022
Ziggy Korytoski Named Head Coach Of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Ziggy Korytoski Named Head Coach Of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
  • 12/14/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Josh Heupel Tabbed 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach Of The Year Award Finalist
Josh Heupel Tabbed 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach Of The Year Award Finalist
  • 12/14/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Firefighter Receives A Heart Transplant
Chattanooga Firefighter Receives A Heart Transplant
  • 12/14/2022
Did You Know? Scot Free
Did You Know? Scot Free
  • 12/14/2022
Maggi Creel Earns Eagle Scout
  • 12/14/2022
Clay Sculpture Demo With Anthony Raffalovich Is Saturday
Clay Sculpture Demo With Anthony Raffalovich Is Saturday
  • 12/13/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2022
Tennessee Attorney General Issues Statement On Ticketmaster's Ongoing Issues
  • 12/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
  • 12/12/2022
Business
Wendy Strange, Nathan Janeway, Brandon Mauracher Get New County Positions
  • 12/14/2022
Tennessee State November Revenues Were $156.8 Million More Than Budgeted
  • 12/14/2022
Credit Unions Gain Top Share Of Auto Lending In U.S. For First Time
  • 12/13/2022
Real Estate
Graham Says Valley Residents Adamantly Against Knights Inn Conversion To Apartments
  • 12/14/2022
Derek English: 4 Must-Do’s For Homeowners In December
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 1-7
  • 12/8/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
From Chattanooga State Student To Community College Executive
From Chattanooga State Student To Community College Executive
  • 12/14/2022
CSCC Hold Annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony
  • 12/14/2022
GNTC’s Announces Honors Fall 2022 Graduates
  • 12/14/2022
Living Well
Parkridge Health Invests Over $49 Million To Support Community’s Growing Healthcare Needs
  • 12/14/2022
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
  • 12/13/2022
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
  • 12/13/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
  • 12/13/2022
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Portrait Photography Exhibit At The Tennessee State Library And Archives Is Open For The Holidays
  • 12/7/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
2022-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway
  • 12/8/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
  • 12/12/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/14/2022
Obituaries
James Edgar Baldwin, Sr.
James Edgar Baldwin, Sr.
  • 12/14/2022
Thomas Bryant Kelly
Thomas Bryant Kelly
  • 12/14/2022
Benita Yvette Talley
Benita Yvette Talley
  • 12/14/2022
Area Obituaries
Holladay, Wanda Jackson (Cleveland)
Holladay, Wanda Jackson (Cleveland)
  • 12/14/2022
Daniels, Jason Lee (Dalton)
Daniels, Jason Lee (Dalton)
  • 12/14/2022
Barton, Sophie Taylor (Dalton)
  • 12/14/2022