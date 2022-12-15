$1 Million Powerball Winner From Ticket Sold At Piggly Wiggly In Decatur Claims Prize

The Tennessee Lottery Powerball player in Decatur who won a $1 million prize on Saturday night by matching all five white numbers drawn came forward to claim his prize.

Alan W., a retiree from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, found out about his million-dollar win late Saturday night after checking the Powerball ticket he purchased for that drawing. He woke his wife up soon after, at around 2 a.m., to share the good news.



“She didn’t believe me and told me to go to sleep,” he joked to Rebecca Paul, Lottery president and CEO, who was on-hand to help mark the occasion.





“I did go back to bed, and I slept like a baby!”Alan’s ticket, sold at Piggly Wiggly, 17619 State Hwy. 58 North in Decatur, matched all five white numbers drawn. It’s the 362nd Tennessee Lottery ticket sold worth $1 million or more.