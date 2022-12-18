Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BARBER, ANDRE SCOTT
3834 DAVIS AVE CINNCINATI, 45211
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BURKE, STEPHANIE CECLIE
5700 ROPPER ST J7 EAST RIDGE, 37312
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
219 THORNE CIR SE CLEVELAND, 373238713
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CANTRELL, JEREMY PHILLIP
9953 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHARACTER, TAVARIS J
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA

CONNER, MONICK MONA
810 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101516
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COX, BOBBY GENE
5305 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151609
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
1112 E.

32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEFUR, DYLAN JOE
2511 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAVORS, CARLOTTA BENITA
219 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FLEETWOOD, HARRY JERMAINE
1207 PROSPECT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GARCIA, MICHAEL ANTHONY
8942 BROOKHILL DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HAMPTON, STEVEN ANTHONY
5731 SCOTT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HOLLOWAY, ZACHARY CORNELIS
75 JOHNSON TRAIL ,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACOWAY, EVAN THOMAS
909 SPINNAKER WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW

JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE
208 DOCKERY LN SE CLEVELAND, 373230840
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

KOBY, JOSHUA FRANCIS
805 HOLIDAY HAVEN DR SMITHVILLE, 371667358
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEWCHUK, FRANKIE LYNN
444 COUNTY ROAD 709 VALLEY HEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
EVADING ARREST

LINKOUS, MARY K
1130 MONTLAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 373794530
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOCKWOOD, TABITHA RENEE
2629 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVE, DENISE ALBERTA
846 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112021
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARBURY, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
8011 STANDIFER GAP RPAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE GORDON CO GA)

MCCLESKEY, GAVIN TREVOR
4615 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MELVIN, VESTA LAMAR
3412 1ST AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MERONEY, MARY CATHERINE
10517 DODD CEMETERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY FROM BUILDING

PEGUESE, HOLLIS E
2410 LEROY COURT DOUGLASVILLE, 30122
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PEREZ YONETON, ELIMBER
2113 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN
1817 BOLLINGER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

PULLIAM, TYJEN L
716 MOORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROBINSON, DIONDRA C
2019 EMMA KATE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROSHELL, ORLANDO
1105 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SELF, TAMMY ELROD
7048 SYLER ROAD OOTEWAH, 37312
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIRLEY, RAYBURN ALTON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071902
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SLOMAN, JEREMY BRUCE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37323
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR
1108 BUCKEYE TRL SODDY DAISY, 373792509
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STROUD, SARA ELIZABETH
2000 E 23RD ST, APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THOMPSON, DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THREAT, ERIC LAMAR
1540 LASCASSAS PIKE MURFREESBORO, 371300633
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

TOON, JEFFERY RONALD
1240 N CONCORD RD UNIT E CHATTANOOGA, 374213849
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WICKIZER, MICHAEL REED
7 NORTHFIELD RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772068
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILLIAMS, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
1461 FREDERICK ST NW CLEVELAND, 373113636
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WOOD, MICHAEL MORRIS
8415 SKYBROOK DR OOLTEWAH, 373631440
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN
1100 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BARBER, ANDRE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BURKE, STEPHANIE CECLIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CANTRELL, JEREMY PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHARACTER, TAVARIS J
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COX, BOBBY GENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 06/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/07/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEFUR, DYLAN JOE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAVORS, CARLOTTA BENITA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FLEETWOOD, HARRY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GARCIA, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAMPTON, STEVEN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOLLOWAY, ZACHARY CORNELIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JACOWAY, EVAN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW
JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
JONES, GARY LEON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KOBY, JOSHUA FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/12/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEWCHUK, FRANKIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • EVADING ARREST
LINKOUS, MARY K
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOCKWOOD, TABITHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARBURY, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE GORDON CO GA)
MELVIN, VESTA LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MERONEY, MARY CATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY FROM BUILDING
PEGUESE, HOLLIS E
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 01/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEREZ YONETON, ELIMBER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
PULLIAM, TYJEN L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBINSON, DIONDRA C
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROSHELL, ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHIRLEY, RAYBURN ALTON
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/18/1964
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SLOMAN, JEREMY BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
STROUD, SARA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
THREAT, ERIC LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/24/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
TOON, JEFFERY RONALD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WICKIZER, MICHAEL REED
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WOOD, MICHAEL MORRIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/05/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



