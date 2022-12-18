Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BAILIFF, BARBARA ANN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/27/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BARBER, ANDRE SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BURKE, STEPHANIE CECLIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CANTRELL, JEREMY PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHARACTER, TAVARIS J

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA CONNER, MONICK MONA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COX, BOBBY GENE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 06/10/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/07/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEFUR, DYLAN JOE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAVORS, CARLOTTA BENITA

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/27/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FLEETWOOD, HARRY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GARCIA, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/27/1974

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HAMPTON, STEVEN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/28/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HOLLOWAY, ZACHARY CORNELIS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/28/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JACOWAY, EVAN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN JONES, GARY LEON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KOBY, JOSHUA FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/12/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEWCHUK, FRANKIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/28/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST LINKOUS, MARY K

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LOCKWOOD, TABITHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARBURY, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE GORDON CO GA) MELVIN, VESTA LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MERONEY, MARY CATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FROM BUILDING PEGUESE, HOLLIS E

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 01/29/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEREZ YONETON, ELIMBER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT PULLIAM, TYJEN L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROBINSON, DIONDRA C

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/31/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROSHELL, ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIRLEY, RAYBURN ALTON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/18/1964

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SLOMAN, JEREMY BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION STROUD, SARA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/24/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE THREAT, ERIC LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/24/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE TOON, JEFFERY RONALD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WICKIZER, MICHAEL REED

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/27/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WILLIAMS, CHELSEA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS WOOD, MICHAEL MORRIS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/05/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DEFUR, DYLAN JOE2511 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTFAVORS, CARLOTTA BENITA219 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFLEETWOOD, HARRY JERMAINE1207 PROSPECT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARGARCIA, MICHAEL ANTHONY8942 BROOKHILL DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHAMPTON, STEVEN ANTHONY5731 SCOTT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HOLLOWAY, ZACHARY CORNELIS75 JOHNSON TRAIL ,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJACOWAY, EVAN THOMAS909 SPINNAKER WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLICIMPLIED CONSENT LAWJOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE208 DOCKERY LN SE CLEVELAND, 373230840Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNKOBY, JOSHUA FRANCIS805 HOLIDAY HAVEN DR SMITHVILLE, 371667358Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEWCHUK, FRANKIE LYNN444 COUNTY ROAD 709 VALLEY HEAD, 35989Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYEVADING ARRESTLINKOUS, MARY K1130 MONTLAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 373794530Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOCKWOOD, TABITHA RENEE2629 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOVE, DENISE ALBERTA846 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112021Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMARBURY, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL8011 STANDIFER GAP RPAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE GORDON CO GA)MCCLESKEY, GAVIN TREVOR4615 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MELVIN, VESTA LAMAR3412 1ST AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMERONEY, MARY CATHERINE10517 DODD CEMETERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY FROM BUILDINGPEGUESE, HOLLIS E2410 LEROY COURT DOUGLASVILLE, 30122Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPEREZ YONETON, ELIMBER2113 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN1817 BOLLINGER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENTPULLIAM, TYJEN L716 MOORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBINSON, DIONDRA C2019 EMMA KATE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTROSHELL, ORLANDO1105 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SELF, TAMMY ELROD7048 SYLER ROAD OOTEWAH, 37312Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHIRLEY, RAYBURN ALTONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071902Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARSLOMAN, JEREMY BRUCEHOMELESS HIXSON, 37323Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONSLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR1108 BUCKEYE TRL SODDY DAISY, 373792509Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTROUD, SARA ELIZABETH2000 E 23RD ST, APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHOMPSON, DAVID727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHREAT, ERIC LAMAR1540 LASCASSAS PIKE MURFREESBORO, 371300633Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLETOON, JEFFERY RONALD1240 N CONCORD RD UNIT E CHATTANOOGA, 374213849Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWICKIZER, MICHAEL REED7 NORTHFIELD RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772068Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILLIAMS, CHELSEA ELIZABETH1461 FREDERICK ST NW CLEVELAND, 373113636Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSWOOD, MICHAEL MORRIS8415 SKYBROOK DR OOLTEWAH, 373631440Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONLICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSEWOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN1100 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



