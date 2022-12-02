1 Adult And 9 Kids Displaced Due To House Fire Thursday Night

A residential fire has displaced one adult and nine children in Chattanooga. It happened late Thursday at 11:02 p.m. in the 5000 block of Swan Road.

Quint 6 arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the residence. They located the fire and made entry.

There were two people unaccounted for originally, so a second alarm was started to bring more personnel to the scene. An interior attack and primary search were made and no one was found inside. Fire officials on the scene soon learned that everyone was safe and accounted for.

The fire caused significant damage to the kitchen area, as well as smoke and water damage to the rest of the home. There were no injuries.

The fire appears to be the result of an electrical issue connected to the freezer, according to fire officials on the scene.

The American Red Cross will be assisting impacted residents. Hamilton County EMS, CPD and EPB responded, along with Ladder 7, Ladder 19, Quint 6, Quint 8, Engine 4, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 (Green Shift).