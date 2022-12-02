Latest Headlines

City Says Ramp Built For Access To County Courthouse Lighting Event Was Built Without Approvals

  • Friday, December 2, 2022

City officials said a ramp built for access to the south lawn of the Hamilton County Courthouse for Friday night's Christmas tree lighting festivities was built without approval.

Dallas Rucker, chief city permitting official, told county officials, "Earlier today it was brought to the attention of Cary Newman, chief building inspector, and myself that a ramp was being constructed to access the south lawn of the Hamilton County Courthouse.

"Chief Inspector Newman and I then visited the site after information on the ramp was received. We talked with representatives with T.U. Parks Construction Company. They were not aware of the permit situation.

"We also talked with the city of Chattanooga Division of Transportation that issued the street closure. They were not aware of the ramp construction and no approval for the ramp was granted by their office.

"This letter shall serve as notice that the wooden ramp for access to the courthouse lawn was constructed without a building permit no inspections have been done and no approvals granted.

"At this time the Development Review and Permitting Division gives notice that the ramp has seven days to come into compliance with the building and accessibility codes adopted by the city of Chattanooga or be removed. Thanks for your attention to this matter."


  
