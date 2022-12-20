Latest Headlines

Firearm Detections At Tennessee TSA Security Checkpoints At All-Time Highs

  • Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Tennessee airports have discovered a total of 353 firearms at security checkpoints to date in 2022. Each of the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property.

All commercial airports in Tennessee have met or surpassed all-time highs for detections in 2022, and the statewide total has more than doubled over the past five years.

Here is a breakdown of TSA firearm discoveries since 2018 at Tennessee airports:

Airport code                                                    2018    2019    2020    2021    2022 (YTD)

Nashville International Airport (BNA)             86        97        94        163      206

Memphis International Airport (MEM)          47        46        48        67        79

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)                          16        26        7          21        31

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)      9          9          11        24        29

Tri-Cities Regional Airport (TRI)                      4          3          2          8          8

Tennessee total:                                             162      181      162      283      353

National total:                                                 4,239   4,432   3,257   5,972   6,300+

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of $14,950 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

In addition to civil penalties, individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.

TSA has additional traveler information specifically related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition. A full summary of TSA’s civil penalties for prohibited items is also available.

Travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the TSA mobile app, myTSA. Travelers can also Tweet or Message “@AskTSA” if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get real-time assistance weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Randy Smith: Memories Of Christmas Past
Randy Smith: Memories Of Christmas Past
Police Blotter: Woman Tells Police She Might Break A Window And Take Vandalism Charge; Security Officer And Parent Fuss In School Parking Lot
Firearm Detections At Tennessee TSA Security Checkpoints At All-Time Highs
Duplex Burns In Dalton
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
Person Reports Being Tracked By An AirTag - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
