Compromise Reached On Increase In Chattanooga Towing Rates

City officials said Tuesday that a compromise has been reached in connection with a rate increase for wrecker operators.

The initial plan was to allow charges of $250 for towing passenger vehicles in the daytime and $275 during the evenings and weekends.

Mayor Tim Kelly last Tuesday vetoed the ordinance passed by the City Council, saying he believed those rates were too high.

He recommended $200 for towing passenger vehicles in the daytime and $215 during the evenings and weekends.

The compromise announced on Tuesday afternoon was $225 for towing passenger vehicles in the daytime and $250 during the evenings and weekends.

In addition, the wrecker charges will go up each January at a rate of inflation for the past year.

City Attorney Phil Noblett said there was no need for a vote to override the veto in light of the compromise. Instead a new ordinance was to be considered on first reading.

Click here to read the amendment.

