photo by Marty Lloyd photo by Marty Lloyd photo by Marty Lloyd photo by Marty Lloyd photo by Marty Lloyd photo by Marty Lloyd photo by Marty Lloyd Previous Next

Collegedale Mayor Morty Lloyd called a Tuesday afternoon train derailment at Apison Pike "a tough day for Collegedale."

He said, "I am thankful for no serious injuries or loss of life.

"Many thanks to the Collegedale Police Department, Tri-Community Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Norfolk Southern for their hard work in responding to this tragic incident.

"Our first responders did a wonderful job.”