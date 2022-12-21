Man Wanted For Chattanooga Rapes In 2009 Is Captured In Arizona

Mario Escobar
A man who has been sought for allegedly raping a teen in Chattanooga on several different occasions in 2009 has been captured in Arizona.
Mario Escobar, 32, who is originally from Guatemala, had been on TBI’s Most Wanted List.
TBI officials said, "After being on #TNMostWanted list for more than a decade, Mario
"Escobar has been captured in Arizona. Escobar had been wanted by TBI and the Chattanooga Police Department in connection to a set of rape charges involving a juvenile victim.
"Thanks to CPD, US Border Patrol, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and others!"
Authorities said Escobar raped the female juvenile on three separate occasions and threatened to kill her if she told anybody. The victim came forward and law enforcement obtained warrants for Escobar’s arrest in July, 2009.
Escobar has a criminal history that dates back to 2000 that includes criminal impersonation and several DUIs. He has been arrested in both Tennessee and Georgia.