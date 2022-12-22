City Officials Working With Local Agencies To Provide Shelter For Homeless As Frigid Weather Approaches

City officials said they are working with local agencies to help the large number of Chattanooga homeless to deal with bitter cold that is due this weekend.

Kirsten Yates of the mayor's office said, "We have been in close contact with the Chatt Foundation (Community Kitchen) to ensure their cold weather shelter has enough capacity for the city's current homeless population.

"While we don't anticipate an overflow, if there is one, the Salvation Army is ready to open up their shelter, as well.

"The Salvation Army is also holding a brunch and giving out 500 hot meals on Friday morning."

Homeless advocates said they were concerned that some of those living in tents or rude shelters may not be aware of the impending frigid weather.



