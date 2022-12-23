Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Told To Separate; Intoxicated Woman Causes A Scene When Not Allowed Into Bar

  • Friday, December 23, 2022

Police saw a man and woman arguing on Market Street and the verbal argument appeared to be escalating as the officer approached. Upon contact, both were separated. The man said the woman was escalating the argument and the woman said the man was escalating the argument. After learning that no physical alteration had taken place, the officer instructed both to go their separate ways. They complied without further disorder.

* * *

A man at Brainerd Crossroads at 4011 Austin St. told police a man was not listening when he was told to leave the property. The man told police he wanted the other man to be trespassed. Police spoke with the other man and told him he was trespassed and to not come back. Police stayed on scene until the other man left the property.

* * *

An employee at Family Dollar at 7307 Lee Hwy. told police an older black male stole roughly $100 worth of merchandise. The employee was unsure of the exact items or how much he took. The man was wearing black shorts and a jacket. The suspect ran out of the store passing all points of sale and got into an F150 truck, fleeing the scene.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police an older man attempted to break in her apartment. The woman said the man was looking for another apartment, but came to her apartment trying to get in. Police spoke with the man who said he was never near her apartment. The man said he was at home. A witness who the man lives with said the man had been home the entire time since he got off from work.

* * *

A man at the Shell station at 2285 Wilcox Blvd. told police a white sedan had bumped into him as he was walking out of the parking lot. The man said he then dropped his credit card. The man realized someone had picked up and used his credit card at the same Shell. The suspect spent approximately $300 on the man’s credit card. The man said he already contacted his bank and had the card turned off.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police her vehicle was broken into. She arrived at work around 1 p.m. and when she returned to her car at 7 p.m. she saw her passenger door was open. She didn’t think anything was taken, but her things were scattered all over the vehicle.

* * *

A woman told police she was leaving her apartment on Rossville Boulevard and, as she was coming down the stairs, there was a man there who gave her a funny feeling. She became scared and called the police. Police couldn’t find anyone matching her description of the man.

* * *

A man on N. Hawthorne Street told police he was at a friend's house and, when he went to leave, he noticed his front passenger side window was shattered. Police saw the shattered window on the gray 2014 Toyota 4Runner. The man did an initial inventory of the vehicle and noticed his brown American Eagle wallet was stolen that contained his First Horizon credit card, driver's license, fraternity ID, and two Chili's gift cards. The man was provided a complaint card and told to contact insurance regarding the incident. He said his parents were the registered owners. The man called back a few hours later after doing a more thorough inventory and said his MacBook Pro, black North Face backpack, and two chargers were also stolen.

* * *

A sergeant responded to 901 Carter St. where a man had requested to speak with a supervisor. The man had been in a verbal disorder with his girlfriend, who had asked him to exit the vehicle. To prevent further disorder, officers on scene had intervened and told the man to get off of the City Cafe lot. The man was not happy with how that was handled and had questions. As the sergeant spoke with the man, the conversation was cordial and respectful both ways. The man decided not to get in the Mercury cab that responded to pick him up. It became readily apparent that the man was possibly suffering from some paranoia. The man said his mother was coming to pick him up. All initial concerns were resolved. The man was not a threat to himself or anyone else.

* * *

A woman on Greendale Way told police her white Jeep Renegade had been stolen. Officers were later notified the vehicle was towed by American Recovery. Officers notified the woman of the tow and how to contact American Recovery.

* * *

A man on Donovan Lane told police someone gained access to his Amazon Prime account and made an $8 purchase with the credit card he had saved with the account. The man had already contacted his bank to cancel the card as well as spoken with customer service of Amazon.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder at Den Sports Bar and Lounge at 1200 E. 23rd St. When police arrived, a woman was intoxicated and standing in the parking lot. An employee refused to let her in the bar because she was intoxicated. Police were able to give the woman a ride with her friend and the woman was trespassed from the business.

