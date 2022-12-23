Union Gospel Mission Serving Annual Christmas Dinner

The Union Gospel Mission will be serving Christmas dinners to the homeless on Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.Volunteers are needed to serve the dinners and distribute cold weather clothing.

“With the colder temperatures coming into the Tennessee Valley, the Union Gospel Mission has had an increased need for blankets, gloves, hats, and hand warmers,” said Executive Director Rev. Jon Rector. “Neighbors can drop these items off any time during our Christmas meal feeding to the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, located at 200 East Martin Luther King Blvd.”

He added, "The Union Gospel Mission needs your help with donations of monetary support and supplies. In addition to the coats and blankets, gallon sized baggies filled with toiletries, gloves, hand warmers, socks and snacks are needed to distribute to the unhoused community. Monetary support can be given by visiting www.theuniongospelmission.org or by mail to PO Box 983, Chattanooga, TN, 37401. In kind resources can be brought to The Union Gospel Mission located at 124 Signal Hills Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN, 37405, gift cards to Walmart and Food City are also accepted."