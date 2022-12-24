Police Blotter: Woman Locks Herself In Bathroom During Fight With Boyfriend; Man Falls Asleep In Hardee’s Drive-Thru

A man on Wilson Street told police he got into an argument with his girlfriend and that she locked herself in the bathroom and would not respond. This is what prompted him to call police. Police made contact with his girlfriend who said that tensions were high between the couple and that there was no physical altercation. She didn’t show any signs of injury, neither did the man. Both seemed very cordial and were willing to work on their relationship.

* * *

Police were called to Mapco at 100 W. 20th St. where a woman who has caused disorders previously at this business was again and employees wanted her trespassed. Police spoke with the woman and told her she is now trespassed and cannot return. If she were to return, she would be subject to an arrest. She left without incident.

* * *

Police responded to 5300 Brainerd Road where a man had a small cut on the top of his head. The man said he didn't remember what happened when asked about it. Medic 11 arrived to check on the man but he refused medical treatment and wanted to go to his room at Motel 6 on Brainard Road. Police did a courtesy transport of the man to his motel room.

* * *

A man on Sylvan Drive called police regarding a scam phone call he received. The man explained he has been receiving phone calls where the caller told him he had missed an appearance in court and he needed to pay $3,000. He believed this was a scam and didn’t give them any information and he just wanted to make a report of the incident.

* * *

Police were called to W. 47th Street and St. Elmo Avenue where an anonymous caller said there was a suspicious black male pushing a cart around. Police spoke with the man who was pushing a grocery cart full of various items. He had no warrants and was not breaking any laws.

* * *

An officer saw a blue Chevrolet Impala parked at Waffle House at 7705 Lee Hwy. The officer was unable to see through the window because of the window tint. The car then pulled out and into the Mapco gas station at 7701 Lee Hwy. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver drove through the Mapco parking lot and fled westbound on Bonny Oaks Drive.

* * *

An officer saw a white Ford truck driving north on Rossville Boulevard with no tag. The officer got behind the truck and initiated emergency lights, conducting a traffic stop at E. 39th Street and Rossville Boulevard. The officer spoke with the four occupants and got each of their information. The officer was told they had no tag because they were working on getting the vehicle to pass emissions in Georgia. The officer ran each occupant’s information in the system and found one of the passengers had a possible warrant for her arrest out of Georgia. The officer got every passenger out of the truck and detained the back seat passenger. The officer ran the vehicle's VIN through dispatch to verify it was not stolen. The officer asked the owner of the truck if there was anything illegal inside the truck and she said no, and didn’t give police consent to search. The officer was notified the woman’s warrant was not extraditable and she was taken out of handcuffs. All four were released with a verbal warning and told to get a tag for the truck.

* * *

A woman on Roberts Street told police her security system was activated at 4:19 a.m., showing a man attempting to enter her shed. The woman showed police the video footage and noticed that it matched the description of a disorderly man on N. Hawthorne Street approximately two hours before. The man was possibly identified. The woman said that she would like the man trespassed if he was found.

* * *

A woman told police she parked her vehicle behind Stone Cup Café on River Street around 4:30 p.m. and that when she returned to her vehicle around 6:30 p.m., her tag had been stolen. Police entered the tag into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A man told police that someone broke into apartments 205 and 215 on Forest Avenue. He said they spray painted the windows and walls, causing approximately $1,000 in property damage. The man said there was no suspect information.

* * *

A woman told police she left her vehicle parked when she got to the Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. around 11:30 a.m. She said she got back to it around noon and then drove it to another place, where she discovered damage on it around 12:30 p.m. She said she is fairly certain the damage happened while it was at Sam's Club, but she's not sure how it was done. The damage consisted of a large dent on the passenger side rear quarter panel, behind the wheel. No estimates for repairs have been done.

* * *

Police were called to Hardee’s at 4831 Hwy. 58 where a man was asleep in the drive-thru. When police arrived, the man was awake and appeared normal. Police observed nothing that led them to believe the man was in any way intoxicated. Police ran the man through NCIC for any active wants warrants which came back negative. The man said he was just sleepy so police had him call a ride to pick him up which he did.