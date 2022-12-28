Attempted Murder Suspect Out On Bond Leads Police In Pursuit Before Escaping

An attempted murder suspect, Kenneth Iverson McKenzie is being sought after evading police on Tuesday.



McKenzie was arrested by officers with the Collegedale Police Department on Nov. 16, for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking, aggravated rape, domestic assault, false imprisonment, and violation of an order of protection.



He was also served bond revocation warrants on his previous domestic assault related charges and released on a $200,000 bond. McKenzie was also ordered to wear a GPS tracking ankle monitor.



On Nov. 30, McKenzie’s bonds were revoked while in Collegedale court from his previous incidents involving the same victim.



A hearing on the charges was set for Dec. 14, and the victim was notified to be in court; however, the victim did not appear in court to testify and McKenzie’s bonds were reinstated as a result.



On Tuesday, at approximately 10:33 p.m., Collegedale officers responded again to the residence of the victim in McKenzie’s previous cases, his ex-girlfriend, who had called after McKenzie had allegedly come to her residence and had been hitting and throwing items at her front door.



As officers were arriving on scene, they were advised that McKenzie was leaving the area at a

high-rate speed. The vehicle was quickly located by a Collegedale police officer driving in the 8000 block of Apison Pike, near Volkswagen Drive, and immediately recognized as the one driven by McKenzie during his previous arrests.



The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over, instead choosing to flee and initiating a pursuit. The chase continued south onto I-75 and off at Bonny Oaks Drive. The pursuit ended in the 6400 block of Basswood Lane where McKenzie abandoned his vehicle and fled from police on foot.



Members of the Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office assisted Collegedale police with an area search for McKenzie but were unsuccessful locating him.



McKenzie is currently wanted by the Collegedale Police Department for evading police, reckless driving, domestic assault, and violation of an order of protection.



Petitions to revoke all previous bonds have also been filed through the court. Collegedale officers, as well as other law enforcement agencies are presently searching for the fugitive. Anyone with information about the location of McKenzie should contact the Collegedale Police Department at 423 396-3133.