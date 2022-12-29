Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, JEREMY STEVEN

601 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121346

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



BLACK, GREGORY AARON

4300 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL

4414 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY

4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374152710

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROWNING, TONY EVERTT

4105 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURKETT, JOSEPH ROBIN

3108 US 127 SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COX, REGINALD L

819 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IMPROPER PARKING



CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON

1915 ALTON ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CUNNINGHAM, MATTHEW ALLEN

9392 SHINGLE OAK DR SODDY DAISY, 373793479

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DOTSON, BRITTNEY DIANE

125 SHADY LANE DAYTON, 37331

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE

304 E OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 30744

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN

1609 E 47TH ST Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GASS, JOHNNY DUANE

1523 B HAPPY VALLEY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GRABUSKY, ZACHARY STEPHEN

2336 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374155538

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY OF AUTO



GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN

530 NE 71ST STREET MIAMI, 33138

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)



HARRISON, EDDIE LEON

2072 LAKESIDE LN HIXSON, 373435953

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEATH, JAIMIE NICOLE

811 POINDEXTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CHILD NEGLECT



JAMES, LARKIN RYAN COOK

8097 SR 8 DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



JONES, JEMIKA

1501 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON

4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101629

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KING, KALI MARIE

1410 S CEDAR AVENUE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST



LACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL

502 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374113001

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MASTERSON, SUSAN ASHLEY

406 S PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114733

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY

1119 VANNOY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



MILLER, MELANIE DAWN

4115 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL

NONE CHATTANOOGA, 374162343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



OWEN, THOMAS JAMES

3092 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BLDG)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



PAYNE, LAKESHIA M

330 TOLBERT ST NE ROME, 30161

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF IDENTITY



POOLE, JAMICHAEL DEMETRIUS

6510 MILL STREAM DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



QUARLES, TERRI KASHA

157 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191626

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

STALKING



ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH

1315 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072420

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



SALAS-GOMEZ, ANDRES

9309E BRAINERED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER

7014 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



SHARP, AUDRIANNA KAYLEE

5647 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



SKALKA, DAVID JOHNNY

209 PINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



STRICKLAND, CODELRO DORAN

917 W 30TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STUART, TYLER SCOTT

305 SERENA LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



SUD, DILLON PINKLE

7333 KENMOOR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



TRIVETT, DONALD SCOTT

10306 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER



VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WALKER, COURTNEY MARQUEZ MAURICS

235 CANARY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



WEBB, JENNIFER REBECCA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



WILKERSON, MARZAE ARMEESCH

2120 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

