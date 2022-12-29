Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, December 29, 2022

Here are the mug shots:

BLACK, GREGORY AARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROWNING, TONY EVERTT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/24/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURKETT, JOSEPH ROBIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COX, REGINALD L
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • IMPROPER PARKING
CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUNNINGHAM, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOTSON, BRITTNEY DIANE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOSTER, MARVIN ALDWIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/25/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GASS, JOHNNY DUANE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GRABUSKY, ZACHARY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JAMES, LARKIN RYAN COOK
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
JONES, JEMIKA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KING, KALI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
LACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MASTERSON, SUSAN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/27/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
MILLER, MELANIE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
OWEN, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BLDG)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PAYNE, LAKESHIA M
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
POOLE, JAMICHAEL DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
QUARLES, TERRI KASHA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/20/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
ROGERS, JORDAN MCCAW
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ROOD, SEAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/29/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SALAS-GOMEZ, ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/20/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SHARP, AUDRIANNA KAYLEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SKALKA, DAVID JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SMITH, JOYCE D
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/06/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STREBECK, IAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
STRICKLAND, CODELRO DORAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STUART, TYLER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
TRIVETT, DONALD SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WALKER, COURTNEY MARQUEZ MAURICS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILKERSON, MARZAE ARMEESCH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILSON, REBEKAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
    OR MANUFACTURING)




