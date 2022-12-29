Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BLACK, GREGORY AARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BRAVO-GONZALEZ, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BROWNING, TONY EVERTT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/24/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BURKETT, JOSEPH ROBIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|COX, REGINALD L
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- IMPROPER PARKING
|
|CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUNNINGHAM, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DOTSON, BRITTNEY DIANE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FOSTER, MARVIN ALDWIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/25/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GASS, JOHNNY DUANE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GRABUSKY, ZACHARY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JAMES, LARKIN RYAN COOK
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|JONES, JEMIKA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|KING, KALI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
|
|LACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MASTERSON, SUSAN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/27/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
|
|MILLER, MELANIE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|OWEN, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BLDG)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|PAYNE, LAKESHIA M
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
|
|POOLE, JAMICHAEL DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|QUARLES, TERRI KASHA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/20/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, JORDAN MCCAW
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|ROOD, SEAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/29/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SALAS-GOMEZ, ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/20/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SHARP, AUDRIANNA KAYLEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SKALKA, DAVID JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SMITH, JOYCE D
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/06/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
|
|STREBECK, IAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|STRICKLAND, CODELRO DORAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STUART, TYLER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|TRIVETT, DONALD SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WALKER, COURTNEY MARQUEZ MAURICS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILKERSON, MARZAE ARMEESCH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WILSON, REBEKAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
|