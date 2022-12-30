Man Dies In 18-Wheeler Trailer Fire In Dalton

The Dalton Police Department and Dalton Fire Department are investigating a Friday afternoon fire in an 18-wheeler trailer that left a man dead.

The trailer was parked at 108 S Glenwood Ave.

Investigators say the deceased was apparently a homeless man who had been sleeping in the trailer. The cause of the fire is still being investigated but at this time there is no suspicion of any foul play.

The identity of the deceased is not being disclosed at this time pending confirmation of his identity by the state crime lab and notification of next of kin.