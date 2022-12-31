10-Time DUI Offender Goes 70 In 35 MPH Zone Before Crashing

Poilice said a Chattanooga man has been arrested for his 10th DUI.

Jerry Lamar Pursley, 57, of 3207 E. 44th St. in Chattanooga, was arrested after leading officers on a dangerous chase.



Police observed a silver Ford pickup on Dec. 19 at 9:03 p.m. driving north on Rossville Boulevard with only one headlight. Police turned around to make a traffic stop and observed the vehicle swerving in its lane. The driver, Pursley, was not wearing a seat belt and there were no working taillights.

Police then initiated emergency equipment, but Pursley did not pull over. Police gave verbal commands to pull over, using the loud speaker, and notified Dispatch they were in pursuit.Pursley reached speeds of over 70 mph in a 35 mph zone while driving south on 4th Avenue. After a short distance, Pursley lost control and crashed. He was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest. There was a strong odor of an intoxicant coming from Pursley and there was an open container of Natural Ice that had spilled, and one closed container that was cold to the touch.Pursley was found to be revoked for DUI and had an active warrant out of Georgia.EMS was called to the scene and transported Pursley to the hospital for evaluation.He told police he had four beers prior to driving that night.