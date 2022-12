Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:



BATTLE, FREDRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 06/23/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN ROBER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/03/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS BRANNON, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BROOKS, MICHAEL FRED

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/01/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DISNEY, CHAD MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/23/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DURHAM, EDDIE RAY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 06/04/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FLANARY, PAMELA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/21/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT FOWLER, ANTHONY DUANE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FRANKS, COREY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREER, RYAN ONELIOUS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC HAYNES, GINA L

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/19/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLMAN, CODY LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/29/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ISAAC, TASHA ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/09/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JACKSON, ANTHONY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/05/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LONG, DALTON JAX

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/10/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION NEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/09/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ONEAL, AKEEM OLAJUWON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (CRACK)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION OWENS, TYRIK DEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POOLE, TEDARRALL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM (VOP)

PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/30/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT C RHODES, TRAVIS MALIK-ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/29/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/13/1971

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED ROGERS, TRACE AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/07/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE RUSHIN, DOMINIQUE ANTWAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/17/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT SHUMACKER, BRENDA LEE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 03/07/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SLAUGHTER, SPENCER THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/22/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, JUSTIN JAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ( SIMPLE) SMITH, TODD TERRANCE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARR, KEAIOSHA LAVENUS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

FALSE REPORTS

SUTTON-HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

RECKLESS DRIVING TORY, PATRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MASSENGALE RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTGARCIA AGUSTIN, TONY1111 MCBREIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTGREER, RYAN ONELIOUS1402 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCHAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE574 PICKETT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777744Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHAYNES, GINA L1110 HARDWICK ST CLEVELAND, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLMAN, CODY LEE943 GUY WILLIAMS RD ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONISAAC, TASHA ANGEL101 KINGWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTJACKSON, ANTHONY TYLER3050 LOS KISSIMNEE, 34741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLONG, DALTON JAX1871 MT OLIVE RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30760Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONMITCHELL, ANTHONY JOSEPH5532 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113430Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNEUSOM, AUSTIN CURTHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTONEAL, AKEEM OLAJUWON2522 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (CRACK)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONOWENS, TYRIK DEQUAN1716 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063055Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOOLE, TEDARRALL DEWAYNE1810 SOUTH HOLLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM (VOP)PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT1016 FLOYD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123961Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CRHODES, TRAVIS MALIK-ANTHONY3012 5th Ave Chattanooga, 374071527Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEROGERS, DEWAYNE LAVALE315 MCBREIN ROAD APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDROGERS, TRACE AUSTIN9781 WAKE CROSS CIRLCE OOLTEWAH, 373634898Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINERUSHIN, DOMINIQUE ANTWAN300 FIRESIDE WAY FAIRBURN, 30213Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTASSAULTSHUMACKER, BRENDA LEE6605 VADEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESLAUGHTER, SPENCER THOMAS9692 PECAN SPRINGS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, JUSTIN JAY411 PARAGON DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT ( SIMPLE)SMITH, TODD TERRANCE824 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023710Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STARR, KEAIOSHA LAVENUS5327 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTFALSE REPORTSSUTTON-HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE501 E 52nd St Chattanooga, 374102004Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARRECKLESS DRIVINGTORY, PATRICK LAMAR8457 HUNTER HILL CT OOLTEWAH, 373634811Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADOMESTIC ASSAULTWOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 373215450Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)