Teen Reported Missing At Collegedale Decides To Return - And More Police Calls

A teenager reportedly ran away from their home in the Robinson Farm neighborhood. The area was searched but no one was located. The teenager later returned home.

An officer responded to the 10000 block of Standifer Gap Road for a reported hit deer in the roadway. The deer was gone upon the officer’s arrival.

An individual turned in a wallet that had been found on Apison Pike. The wallet was reunited with its owner.

Officers responded to a report of a driver allegedly drinking alcohol in their car at the Taco Bell. Contact was made with the driver and everything checked out ok.

A two vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive.

A vehicle struck a deer in the 9500 block of Apison Pike. The injured deer was put down by police and the vehicle driven from the scene.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a bond revocation warrant from an original theft charge. The individual was transported to the jail.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Main Street led to the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license and possession of methamphetamines.

A vehicle crash was reported in the 9500 block of Apison Pike. There were no injuries.

Officers made contact with a Collegedale fugitive at the Collegedale Walmart. The individual was arrested on warrants for burglary and theft. They were also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and charged.

An officer responded to the 9500 block of Bill Reed Road after receiving reports of a car in the ditch. The vehicle had been moved prior to the officer’s arrival.

Police responded with the fire department to a residential fire alarm in the 5600 block of Landrum Drive. The alarm was found to have been accidental.

A citizen reported that that they had lost their purse at the Walmart.

Police responded to the Village at Apison Pike apartments after receiving reports of an improperly parked vehicle. An officer located the driver and had the vehicle moved.

A resident from the Hills Parc apartment complex reported that a delivered package could not be found and needed a report for the delivery service.

During routine neighborhood checks an officer located a car with its hatch opened in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The owner was found to be slowly moving items between their car and apartment. Everything checked out okay.

Police responded to a South District residence for a mental health emergency. One individual was taken into protective custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Officers responded to a domestic disorder in the 10900 block of Shortcut Road. One individual had already left the scene before officers arrived. The remaining person did not wish to make a report.

A set of keys located behind the former ambulance station in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road was turned in to police.

Police responded to a West District residence for a mental health emergency. One individual was taken into protective custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Officers observed an individual in the 9300 block of Apison Pike attempting to use a coat hanger to gain access into a vehicle. The individual advised that they had locked their keys in the vehicle. Everything checked out okay.

Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4400 block of McDonald Road.

An officer conducted a VIN Verification for a repossession company at a West District gas station.