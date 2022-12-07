Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Is Threatened After Cheerleading Competition; Couple Reports Their Kids Being Harassed At School

  • Wednesday, December 7, 2022

A woman from Lithonia, Ga. called police to report that, after her cheerleading team won a plaque, the assistant coach refused to give her the plaque. After the woman was able to get the plaque and started taking pictures of it, the assistant coach bumped against her and threatened her, she said. The woman was not able to provide the date of birth for the assistant coach and because of the lack of suspect information, warrants cannot be sought.

* * *

Police responded to a wellness check at New York Avenue and New Jersey Avenue. An anonymous caller said a woman was in the area of a church and she appeared to be cold and in distress. Police arrived and found the woman standing near a church. She said she and her boyfriend had been in a heated argument, however she said no physical altercation had occurred. The officer offered to give her a ride, and she said she wanted to return to her boyfriend's house on foot without police, and she then left.

* * *

A woman called police to report someone attempted to use a stolen Chase credit card for $2,414.30 and Chase debit card for $2,681.55 at Sam's Club. She said she received the notification of the attempted purchases. She said the cards were stolen from a vehicle.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Walgreens at 110 N. Market St. where a white male was refusing to leave. The man told the officer he had made purchases inside the store and had been confronted by an employee for loitering outside after the purchase. The officer spoke with the employee, who said when she asked the man to move to a location other than near the main doorway, he refused to do so and told her to call police. She asked that the man be trespassed. Police informed the man he was trespassed and was not to return to the property. He acknowledged this and vacated the premise.

* * *

A woman on Urban Trail called police to report someone damaged her vehicle overnight. She said the damage was to the passenger front door, where there were scratches and dents.

* * *

A woman on Gadd Road asked for police to be present while she gathered some belongings due to a disorder with her husband. The woman gathered her belongings without incident.

* * *

An abandoned black Cadillac was parked improperly across several parking spaces at the Chattanooga Recreation Center, 3202 Kellys Ferry Road. The vehicle was not reported stolen and came back belonging to a woman from Rising Fawn, Ga. An abandoned sticker was placed on the rear window of the car, giving the owner 48 hours notice of the violations.

* * *

Police saw a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks at 400 E. Main St. Police called for a wrecker and had the vehicle towed off the rail tracks.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police a customer of Gabe's at 5380 Highway 153 was standing outside the store after they were unsatisfied with their service. Upon arrival, police spoke with the woman who said she was waiting on an Uber to arrive and give her a ride home. She said she had been in a verbal disorder with an employee earlier because she couldn't figure out how to pay for her merchandise. The woman was negative for warrants.

* * *

Police responded to 1400 Williams St. on report of multiple vehicles being parked in a truck loading only zone and blocking a local business from being able to load their truck. An officer spoke with and ticketed two improperly parked vehicles under the truck loading only sign - a white Ford Focus and a white Infiniti QX50.

* * *

A woman told police someone broke into her red Ford Focus and attempted to spend $70 with her credit card at the Shell gas station at 3640 Hixson Pike. She looked in her vehicle and saw her wallet and purse were no longer where she left it, but there were no signs of forced entry. She believes it might have been her aunt’s boyfriend who had gotten into her car, took the wallet and purse, and attempted to use her card. She thinks this is possible because her aunt has a spare key to her car. Police went to the Shell gas station to attempt to see video footage of the incident, but were unsuccessful at finding any video evidence.

* * *

A man and woman on Chateau Lane told police their kids were getting harassed and picked on at school. As police arrived, there were multiple people on scene in an active disorder. Police tried getting everyone calm and to separate from one another. No one wanted to talk to police and tell police what the problem was. The man and woman didn’t show police any proof of the harassment messages and phone calls. Everyone left without further incident.

