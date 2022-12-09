Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Receives Disturbing Text And Her Dog Is Acting Weird; Man Pulls Gun After Road Rage Incident

  • Friday, December 9, 2022

A woman on Crest Road received a text that said, "I'll be seeing you this weekend." The woman believed this to be a disturbing text. She responded, "Who is this?" There was no response. The woman’s dog was acting weird too. The dog was on the back porch looking down and would not come off the porch. The woman went outside and looked and couldn't see anything. The woman said she had a stalker 20 years ago but doesn’t believe it is related. She just wanted to make a report to be on the safe side. The woman’s husband is gone on business quite often and she is left alone with her kids so it scares her. The woman’s house was added to the watchlist to have extra patrol in the area.

* * *

A man at a residential construction site on Lightfoot Mill Road told police by phone his company had two bundles of lumber that were delivered there. Then, the next day around noon, it was discovered that both bundles were gone.

* * *

A man told police a fraudulent check of $14,983.83 of his was cashed. The man said the cashed check was still in his checkbook and someone had made and signed the check fraudulently. Police saw the check with the same number still in his checkbook. Region's Bank did reimburse the money and said it was their fault they didn’t catch the fraudulent check. The check was made payable to a man, however, there is no other suspect information.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to a woman on Jenkins Road requesting a ride from police. The woman said she had just been released from Silverdale and requested a ride to the Community Kitchen. During the ride, she spoke nonstop of her role in clandestine government organizations, her desire to get to Moscow for work, and other topics that appeared to have little or no basis in reality. She was polite and thankful for the ride.

* * *

A man on Hamill Road called police and reported he got a call from American Express notifying him that someone had made an application for a credit card in his name but it was denied because they didn’t have the right information for it. He then got an email notice for the same thing from BMO Harris Bank. Both applications were apparently done online and he has no idea who's doing this.

* * *

An employee at Walmart at 8101 E. Brainerd Road told police a woman was checking out a Spark order at the self-checkout and needed assistance from one of the clerks. As the clerk was helping the female, she began putting her personal items to the side to pay for separately. Moments after the clerk walked away from the woman, she began to put the items that she said she was going to pay for into bags without scanning them. The woman then exited the store. An officer attempted to call the woman who the suspect was shopping for, but was unable to contact her.

* * *

A man on Duncan Avenue told police a woman was refusing to get out of his vehicle. The woman got out of the vehicle upon request by police and gathered belongings from inside it. Both kept hinting that there was more to the situation but neither would share details with police. Both said they had video or that they had witnesses. Both were checked for warrants but neither had any active ones. They were separated upon police leaving. Neither showed signs of a physical disorder or injury.

* * *

A Walmart employee at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police two elderly women had taken tags worth 50 cents and used those tags to scan several items at a lower cost than their actual price. He attempted to stop the women and have them enter the Loss Prevention office, but they proceeded to leave the scene in a white Chevy. He said all merchandise they tried to steal was recovered. If the women are identified, he said they would prosecute.

* * *

A woman told police she went to Auto Zone at 4307 Rossville Blvd. to get a brake light. After she got the light, her boyfriend went to fix it. As they were sitting there, a group of younger people were sitting in a car near them and one of them looked at the woman and kept talking to her. The woman said as they were going to leave, a woman got out of the vehicle and displayed a gun. She never pointed the gun at her, she only displayed it. The woman said she didn’t want a report, she just wanted to let officers know there were young people with a gun in the area, possibly driving a gray/blue Kia hatchback.

* * *

A woman at Patten Towers at 1 E. 11th St. told police her boyfriend was there and wouldn’t leave. She said she didn’t know the last name of her boyfriend. An officer made contact with the boyfriend, who didn’t want to speak with police. He left the area without incident.

* * *

A woman on E. Main Street told police someone had broken her passenger side front window. The unknown suspect had gained entry into her vehicle and had taken her wallet and her friend’s wallet. Her wallet had her ID, $304, and a bank card in it and she was unsure what her friend had in her wallet.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder with weapons at 5013 Hixson. While en route, dispatch informed police the vehicles pulled over at the nearby gas station. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who said he was in a road rage incident with another driver. The first man said the other driver followed behind for more than two miles, less than 10 feet away from his tailgate. He said he was getting off the ramp from Highway 153, getting onto Hixson Pike in the turning lane. While in the turning lane, the other driver drove by him on the left side of him, hitting his mirror. After hitting his mirror, the man said the other driver went by him, flipping him off and driving away. The man followed the other driver to get his tag, and the other driver pulled over at a nearby gas station. After pulling over at the gas station, the man got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver. The man noticed the other driver pulled a gun out. At this time, the man stopped and called police. Police then spoke with the other driver. He said he was getting off the exit of Highway 153 onto Hixson Pike. He said he attempted to drive around the other man, where he hit his mirror. The other driver said he had to pull over due to him driving a company vehicle, a white van. The other driver said he pulled over at a nearby gas station. After pulling over, he noticed the man pull in behind him at a fast rate of speed, get out of the vehicle and start cussing him. The other driver said he felt like his life was endangered and pulled his gun out in self-defense. After pulling his gun out, he told the man to back up, and he was calling the police. The man said he unloaded his gun and put it in the van before police arrived. Due to the difference in perspective of how the event occurred, and lack of witnesses or camera footage, it is believed that the incident did occur, but the other driver was within his legal right to display the pistol. No criminal charges were filed.

