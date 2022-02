Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARELLANO, VICTOR OSCAR

4229 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 373638461

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ASHBY, WAYNE LEE

3909 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BARNEY, LACHUNDRA N

7134 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (FALSE OR FRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLA)

VOP (FALSE OR FRADULAENT INS CLAIM)

VOP (FALSE OR FRAUDULENT INS CLAIM)

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



BURCHFIELD, TOMMY LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BYNUM, TIEASHIA L

1208 HAMILTON AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

REPEALED



COLLINS, DOMINIQUE LEBRON

HOMELESS , 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAUGHERTY, DOUGLAS TYE

6215 BAYSHORE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (PTR)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (PTR)



DAVIS, VELMA JEANETTE

2337 OLD UNION RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DIETZ, JOSHUA

711 S HAMILTON ST DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



ERVIN, THOMAS EUGENE

48 BLOODWORTH CT FLINTSTONE, 307252500

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL

3015 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



FLETCHER, ROBERT B

6001 HARRISON HILLS LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FOSTER, BENJAMIN EDWARD

265NORTHWAY CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GILBERT, AMANDA JANE

3006 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GODSBY, MICHAEL A

106 BIRCH AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

727 EAST 11TH STRET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HAYES, JARRED LACEY

324 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



HICKMAN, CYNTHIA

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



HODGE, ROBERT LYNN

52 E.





LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 38066Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJENKINS, ERIC T3464 Blair Rd Nw Cleveland, 373123457Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJUSTICE, AMBER DAWNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LOPEZ, DELWIN CAMACHO3128 WILLOW SPRINGS DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCEMARTIN, HOLLIE NICOLE6555 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALESIMPLE POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBINMCNABB, TAMMY RENEE9086 ROBERT GARLAND VIEW SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYMERRIMAN, CHARLENE JOYCE1516 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE OVERMILLER, ANGELA DAWN401 PRADER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYMOORER, KYREE DION1865 BURNS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKER, GALEN ELEX5710 LYLE CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATTERSON, SARAH ELIZABETH1211 OSBURN RD APT B CHICKAMAUGA, 307072785Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSCATES, MICHAEL WADE1068 LOYD TRAIL SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMS, TRACY RENE7325 SIMS RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSISSON, DAVID JOSHUA6642 RINGGOLD RD. ECONO LODGE ROOM 221 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SKATES, MEGAN DANIELLE6642 RINGGOLD RD. ECONO LODGE ROOM 221 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SMITH, ROBIN LEA60 JUDITH ST RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESSSTEINMANN, STEPHANIE LAUREN3225 SOCIAL CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SWALLOWS, MIKALIA CHEYENEE1644PARKRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PTR)TARTER, SAMARA IMANI3600 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)TAYLOR, BRANDON770 ASPEN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONTHOMAS, ROBERT LHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37620Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE3852 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062748Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILLERSON, WILLIAM DONAVAN9607 ETHRIDGE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSEXUAL BATTERYINDECENT EXPOSURE