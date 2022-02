Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, ANTONIO MARCELLOUS

5322 MIDDLEBROOKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONT SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)



BARBEE, FRANKLIN

4206 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BEARD, TAMERON DICENE

8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COFFEY, GLENN A

2172 N HWY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



COMBS, KALEIGH MICHELLE

114 LAVONIA AVE REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN



ELDRIDGE, SAMUEL JAMES

457 WILLIAMS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

HEROIN

POSSESSION OF METH

POSS OF SCH II



ELLIS, SHONDARIUS

614 MAPLE STREET COURT APT 217 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GIBBS, HANNAH TIARA

5023 MIMOSA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOODLOW, STACY DARREL

5307 HIGHWAY 58 APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST



GORDY, TRAVIS JAY

183 IVY ROW LN RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DUI



GREER, CURSTY

1212 CRANBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GULLION, WENDELL ERROL

141 DUSTIN LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HAMMONDS, REGINALD LEWIS

2443 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062224

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HILL, KOURTLYN D

1905 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1000



HOUSE, GREGORY SCOTT

1324 KOBE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH, DAMAGING OR DEFACING MAILBOX



LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL

2190 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063559

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



MANGHAM, JERRIAL ALOYSIUS

4362 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374113007

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MARTIN, MATTHEW EDDIEE

1063 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL

1060 PINEVILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE

13790 NORTH TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PHILLIPS, JILLIAN M

717 E 11TH ST, PO BOX 1746 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



RILEY, SHANDLE MARIE

15087 LOG CABIN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

