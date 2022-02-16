Georgia Has 108 More COVID Deaths And 1,948 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 108 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 28,889.

There are 1,948 new cases reported on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,898,410 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 106,140, which is an increase of 221 since Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 12,208 cases, up 24; 117 deaths



Chattooga County: 5,208 cases, up 7; 108 deaths



Dade County: 2,468 cases, up 2; 25 deaths



Walker County: 13,232 cases, up 29; 170 deaths, up 5

Whitfield County: 27,082 cases, up 10; 364 deaths