 Wednesday, February 16, 2022 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 108 More COVID Deaths And 1,948 New Cases

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 108 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 28,889.

There are 1,948 new cases reported on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,898,410 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 106,140, which is an increase of 221 since Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 12,208 cases, up 24; 117 deaths

Chattooga County: 5,208 cases, up 7; 108 deaths

Dade County: 2,468 cases, up 2; 25 deaths

Walker County: 13,232 cases, up 29; 170 deaths, up 5

Whitfield County: 27,082 cases, up 10; 364 deaths


February 16, 2022

Police Blotter: Contractor Won't Return Tools; Man In Dumpster Is Cleaning Area Up

February 16, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills

February 16, 2022

Samuel Eldridge Arrested In East Ridge With Heroin, Fentanyl, Meth


A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor ... (click for more)

Here are the True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: True Bills: 312863 1 AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 02/09/2022 312863 2 AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Samuel James Eldridge, 41, has been arrested for possession of heroin, fentanyl and meth during a traffic stop on I-75 NB in East Ridge. East Ridge Police reported that at approximately ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Contractor Won't Return Tools; Man In Dumpster Is Cleaning Area Up

A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor had ceased work for Christmas around Dec. 24 and was to return to work around Jan. 1. Around the beginning of January, the contractor told the man he was COVID positive and would not be able ... (click for more)

Grand Jury True Bills

Here are the True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: True Bills: 312863 1 AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 02/09/2022 312863 2 AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 02/09/2022 312864 1 BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA THEFT OF PROPERTY 02/09/2022 312864 2 BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 02/09/2022 312864 3 BAILEY, RANIA ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need Driver's Ed Back In The Schools Big Time

It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents. The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers. Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Drivers Ed.’s A Start

In my high school years, I cannot come close to naming most of the agonizing classes I limped through. I know there was English, and I know I received a mammoth gift in escaping required geometry – a subject I have never once used in my 70 years plus – but biology? chemistry? Medieval history? Psychology was such a waste of time yet today I have a psychologist. Listen, I would rather ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Flips The Script Against #4 Wildcats

Tennessee flipped the script on Kentucky in their SEC basketball rematch Tuesday night. The final score – 76-63 in the Vols’ favor – didn’t do justice to the scope of the role reversal before a raucous sellout of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Wildcats shot a scorching 67.9 percent from the floor in winning the first meeting, 107-79 a month ago in Lexington, Ky. They ... (click for more)

Vols Avenge 28-Point Thumping At Kentucky; Win Handily On Home Floor

Getting payback for an earlier 28-point thumping at Kentucky, Tennessee on Tuesday night won handily in the friendly confines of Thompson-Boling Arena, 76-63. Playing a swarming defense and cutting way down on turnovers, the Vols built a 14-point halftime lead over the #4 Wildcats. Tennessee had four players in double figures led by Santiago Vescovi's 18 points. Kennedy Chandler ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors