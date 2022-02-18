Sheriff Hammond Endorses Matt Hullander As County Mayor

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond has endorsed Matt Hullander as "the best choice for Hamilton County mayor."

The outgoing sheriff said he met with all three candidates for the office and had taken a ‘long look’ at the responsibilities of the office. He said he concluded that Mr. Hullander "has the best attributes for the position."

Sheriff Hammond said, “Matt connects with individuals because he understands hard-working people. Matt has worked since he was 12 years old. The values he was brought up with have prepared him for the challenges ahead. The Hullander name stands for hard work, integrity and commitment to others. It’s how Matt was raised and I believe he’ll put those attributes to work for all of us”

“Matt took a successful business started by his dad and grew it five-fold before selling it. He and Jenny didn’t step back, instead, they’ve leaned into other businesses and have made a difference through their family foundation. That’s the type of mayor we need: someone who knows the importance of giving back to the community.

“Hamilton County is in a position of strength today because of the hard work, attention to financial stewardship and commitment to service that those of us leaving office have provided. It’s up to those coming into office to take those lessons and grow them to continue to make the place we all love the best it can be for the future. I’m excited about a future with Matt Hullander as our mayor.”

