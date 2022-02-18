 Friday, February 18, 2022 35.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Sheriff Hammond Endorses Matt Hullander As County Mayor

Friday, February 18, 2022

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond has endorsed Matt Hullander as "the best choice for Hamilton County mayor."

The outgoing sheriff said he met with all three candidates for the office and had taken a ‘long look’ at the responsibilities of the office. He said he concluded that Mr. Hullander "has the best attributes for the position."

Sheriff Hammond said, “Matt connects with individuals because he understands hard-working people.  Matt has worked since he was 12 years old.  The values he was brought up with have prepared him for the challenges ahead.   The Hullander name stands for hard work, integrity and commitment to others.  It’s how Matt was raised and I believe he’ll put those attributes to work for all of us”

“Matt took a successful business started by his dad and grew it five-fold before selling it.  He and Jenny didn’t step back, instead, they’ve leaned into other businesses and have made a difference through their family foundation. That’s the type of mayor we need:  someone who knows the importance of giving back to the community.

“Hamilton County is in a position of strength today because of the hard work, attention to financial stewardship and commitment to service that those of us leaving office have provided.  It’s up to those coming into office to take those lessons and grow them to continue to make the place we all love the best it can be for the future.  I’m excited about a future with Matt Hullander as our mayor.”

 


Police Blotter: Woman Waiting For Pizza Won't Move Her Car; Wife Pepper-Sprays Her Husband

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Opinion

The County Should Get Out Of The Ambulance Business

County Mayor Coppinger, thank you for acknowledging what a burden it would be for taxpayers to provide an adequate ambulance service through a government bureaucracy. Throwing more money at it won’t fix the problem though. People in the healthcare industry typically don’t favor working for bureaucrats, which is the real problem in Hamilton County. Do like a lot of other counties ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Equity - It's Baloney

The newspaper’s headline blared, “(Schools) Official Reaffirms Commitment to Equity” and I, for one, have about had it up to here with “equity.” We all know there is no such thing and, when I read about “diversity,” that is just today’s dance-around word for racism, pure and simple. I’m sick and tired of the race card and before some of the “woke” mongers hurl expletives at me, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Fall At Alabama, 74-64

No. 12/8 Tennessee ran into a hot-handed Alabama team on Thursday, falling 74-64 to a Crimson Tide squad that hit 10 threes and shot 45.5 percent on the night. Junior Tamari Key led UT (21-5, 10-3 SEC) with a season-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Rae Burrell and junior Jordan Horston were also in double digits with 13 and 12, respectively. Megan Abrams was the ... (click for more)

Last-Second 3 Sinks Mocs In 73-70 Heartbreaker

The Chattanooga Mocs had a chance to clinch at least a tie for the Southern Conference basketball title on Thursday night at McKenzie Arena, but the visitors from UNC Greensboro had other plans. It was Kobe Langley’s 3 from the top of the key with the shot clock winding down and the game clock at three seconds that spelled the difference as the Spartans improved to 16-11 overall ... (click for more)


