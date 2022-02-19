 Saturday, February 19, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BREWTON-ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH 
3901 LEEWARD LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, ANTHONY RAY 
674 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHUBB, MONTEZ 
1122 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, MITCHELL SHANE 
8919 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

COOPER, DEJUAN MARQUIS 
1315 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER (FEDERAL)

CORE, BRITTANY K 
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT.

H3 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAFT, JONATHAN MARK 
3615 TACOMA AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF (DRUGS/SCHEDULE 1-V11 VIOLATION) FOR

CRUZ, GLENYS 
8112 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

GALLOWAY, KEVIN MICHAEL 
8815 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

GRAVITT, MARIANA LEE 
3305 E 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, JEROME 
2520 Williams St Chattanooga, 374082927 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED

JACKSON, ANTHONY MAURICE 
2310 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOONGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, JENNIFER RENEE 
6208 WHEATFIELD DR HARRISON, 373419392 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

JOHNSON, KAMARIA ZAHIRAH 
2319 E 5TH ST Chattanooga, 374042703 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

JONES, DAMEAN ALEXANDER 
861 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KATSIANIS, MATTHEW 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KING, CAMILLA AIRHART 
1500 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE 
2710 TAYLOR ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEE, ANNASTASIA 
9122 RHEA CO HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 500

LEMONS, CHRISTIAN LEE 
331 GILLEY LANE CHICKAMUNGA, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LLOYD, LAQUILLA MONIQUE 
1402 CYPRESS STREET CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
HARASSMENT

MARACRIO-HERNANDEZ, DENILSON VIRGILIO 
1601 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MEGEE, JOANNA ELIZABETH 
207 BETA STREET MCMINNVILLE, 37110 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, KEONTA 
2600 ANDREW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE 
HOMELESS , 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORETTI, ANGELA DARLENE 
178 BILL HOWARD RD OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, BAYLEIGH RYANN 
832 HARDIN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PARKER, QUARMAINE OBRIEN 
2436 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062666 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RANDOLPH, BRITTANY L 
71 CLOVER DALE RD S DUNLAP, 373274943 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROBINSON, ANTONIO JERMELL 
107 OLD JASPER RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373806401 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIPMAN, HAYLEY NICOLE 
1243 WEST FAIRFAX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEVENS, SEAN A 
1149 E MAIN ST APT 303 CHATTANOOGA, 374081631 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

STYLES, APRIL 
2506 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 1,000

UREN, STEPHANIE NICOLE 
87975 REGIENT LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JACQUELINE ANN 
2480 PLEASANT WILLOW DR PINE BLUFF, 72705 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WORDLAW, VANNESS 
2005 CHAMBERLIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WRIGHT, DUSTIN SHAWN 
431 PICKETTE RD. SIGNAL MTN., 37377 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


February 19, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

February 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Waiting For Pizza Won't Move Her Car; Wife Pepper-Sprays Her Husband

February 18, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BREWTON-ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH 3901 LEEWARD LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)

Police were called because there was a vehicle parked in the middle of the road at 205 Broad St. in front of Mellow Mushroom. The car had its flashers on. A man who works with the Parking Authority ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BREWTON-ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH 3901 LEEWARD LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) CARTER, ANTHONY RAY 674 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Waiting For Pizza Won't Move Her Car; Wife Pepper-Sprays Her Husband

Police were called because there was a vehicle parked in the middle of the road at 205 Broad St. in front of Mellow Mushroom. The car had its flashers on. A man who works with the Parking Authority Downtown had called police. An officer arrived and spoke with the man who said the driver, a woman, was parked in a no parking zone and he had asked her to move. She refused to leave ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Children Deserve Decency In School

It is no secret that our Hamilton County school libraries and classrooms contain books that are far from decent. In the libraries you will find books that contain references to suicide, sexual abuse, violence, and the strange idea that one can choose to be whatever he or she wants to be. As parents raise questions about how the books became available to their children, the school ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Two old ladies Dolly and Ruby were talking about their grandchildren. Dolly said, "Each year I send each of my grandchildren a card with a generous check inside. I never hear from them... never receive a thank you message." Ruby replies, "I too send my grandchildren a very generous check. I hear from them within a week after they receive it. In fact, they each pay me a personal ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Fall At Alabama, 74-64; Horston Arm Injury Could Be Serious

No. 12/8 Tennessee ran into a hot-handed Alabama team on Thursday, falling 74-64 to a Crimson Tide squad that hit 10 threes and shot 45.5 percent on the night. Junior Tamari Key led UT (21-5, 10-3 SEC) with a season-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Rae Burrell and junior Jordan Horston were also in double digits with 13 and 12, respectively. However, Horston left the ... (click for more)

Last-Second 3 Sinks Mocs In 73-70 Heartbreaker

The Chattanooga Mocs had a chance to clinch at least a tie for the Southern Conference basketball title on Thursday night at McKenzie Arena, but the visitors from UNC Greensboro had other plans. It was Kobe Langley’s 3 from the top of the key with the shot clock winding down and the game clock at three seconds that spelled the difference as the Spartans improved to 16-11 overall ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors