Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BREWTON-ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH

3901 LEEWARD LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARTER, ANTHONY RAY

674 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CHUBB, MONTEZ

1122 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNER, MITCHELL SHANE

8919 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



COOPER, DEJUAN MARQUIS

1315 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

OTHER (FEDERAL)



CORE, BRITTANY K

4518 HIXSON PIKE APT.

H3 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRAFT, JONATHAN MARK3615 TACOMA AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF (DRUGS/SCHEDULE 1-V11 VIOLATION) FORCRUZ, GLENYS8112 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWGALLOWAY, KEVIN MICHAEL8815 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSGRAVITT, MARIANA LEE3305 E 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, JEROME2520 Williams St Chattanooga, 374082927Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATEDJACKSON, ANTHONY MAURICE2310 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOONGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, JENNIFER RENEE6208 WHEATFIELD DR HARRISON, 373419392Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)JOHNSON, KAMARIA ZAHIRAH2319 E 5TH ST Chattanooga, 374042703Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)JONES, DAMEAN ALEXANDER861 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KATSIANIS, MATTHEWHOMELESS EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGKING, CAMILLA AIRHART1500 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARKNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE2710 TAYLOR ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEE, ANNASTASIA9122 RHEA CO HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 500LEMONS, CHRISTIAN LEE331 GILLEY LANE CHICKAMUNGA, 30725Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARLLOYD, LAQUILLA MONIQUE1402 CYPRESS STREET CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:HARASSMENTMARACRIO-HERNANDEZ, DENILSON VIRGILIO1601 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMEGEE, JOANNA ELIZABETH207 BETA STREET MCMINNVILLE, 37110Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MITCHELL, KEONTA2600 ANDREW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, KENDALL RAMIEHOMELESS , 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORETTI, ANGELA DARLENE178 BILL HOWARD RD OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORGAN, BAYLEIGH RYANN832 HARDIN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPARKER, QUARMAINE OBRIEN2436 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062666Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERANDOLPH, BRITTANY L71 CLOVER DALE RD S DUNLAP, 373274943Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFROBINSON, ANTONIO JERMELL107 OLD JASPER RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373806401Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHIPMAN, HAYLEY NICOLE1243 WEST FAIRFAX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEVENS, SEAN A1149 E MAIN ST APT 303 CHATTANOOGA, 374081631Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESTYLES, APRIL2506 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000UREN, STEPHANIE NICOLE87975 REGIENT LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, JACQUELINE ANN2480 PLEASANT WILLOW DR PINE BLUFF, 72705Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWORDLAW, VANNESS2005 CHAMBERLIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWRIGHT, DUSTIN SHAWN431 PICKETTE RD. SIGNAL MTN., 37377Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)