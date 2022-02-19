 Saturday, February 19, 2022 Weather

Soddy Daisy Fire Chief Mike Guffey Retires After 30 Years With The Department

Saturday, February 19, 2022 - by Gail Perry
Retiring Soddy Daisy Fire Chief Mike Guffey
Retiring Soddy Daisy Fire Chief Mike Guffey

The Soddy Daisy Police Department’s K-9 Unit received a  grant from Aegis Law Enforcement Foundation at the commission meeting Thursday. Chief Deputy Austin Garrett of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office made the presentation of $1,100 to Soddy Daisy Police Chief Mike Sneed, to buy tracking collars for the city’s two police dogs - both Belgian Malinois. The dogs are trained to track down and identify an object or person that is out of place in the location, such as a gun thrown into a field. After finding it, the dog will sit beside the item and wait for his handler to come. The collars will lead police to where the dog stops.

The retirement of Fire Chief Mike Guffey was announced Thursday with each commissioner  praising his work and thanking him for his long service.

He has been a part of the Soddy Daisy Fire Department for 30 years, serving as chief since 2007.

The Soddy Daisy Community Library is becoming a hub for community activities and plans are already being made for events throughout the year. Community Volunteer and founder of the KelCurt Foundation and the Soddy Daisy Community Library Fire Chief Mike Guffey is looking ahead. He has received permission from the city’s commissioners to use Veteran’s Park for two of the future events.

The third annual Community Literacy Day will be held on Aug. 20. The second year for the event was cancelled by COVID and torrential rains. This will be an end-of-summer event that is intended to help children and parents get excited about reading and learning while transitioning from summer to the start of the new school year. SDCL plans to partner with other local non-profits for vending food and beverages, and to provide crafts, games and activities including a free movie and giving away free books.

The second annual Trunk or Treat is also planned for Veterans Park on Oct. 29. There were 1,700 participants the first time it was held in 2021, and more are expected this year. There will be a vehicle decorating contest, game stations, photo booths and a haunted house. There will also be a bonfire and another free movie. The event is being developed “to celebrate Soddy Daisy residents in a safe, fun and exciting format.” Both Trunk or Treat and Community Literacy Day will rely on business sponsorship, and all activities will be free to the public.

The library is also holding a contest to design a “SDCL 2020 WILD Bookmark” sponsored by ArtsBuild. There will be winners from four age groups and the winners in each age category will receive cash prizes. The first-place winners will also be printed as actual bookmarks and given out at the library. The deadline to submit entries is March 11. For more information about the contest contact Kelly Flemings at founders@kelcurtfoundation.org.

 

Soddy Daisy Police Chief Mike Sneed and Chief Deputy Austin Garrett
Soddy Daisy Police Chief Mike Sneed and Chief Deputy Austin Garrett

