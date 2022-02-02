Police Blotter: Woman Has Second Hand Info From Attorney Of Possible Crime; Irate Couple At BMW Dispute Price

A woman on Market Street called police, wanting to speak to an officer or supervisor to give second-hand information she obtained from an attorney. She said a lawyer she is friends with was contacted by a man after he believed he "clipped" a person with his mirror in Chattanooga. The attorney declined to represent him, believes the officer. The attorney wanted the man’s information given to police but, according to the woman, due to ethical reasons the attorney said he could not contact the police himself, and gave the man’s information to the woman so she could contact police. The officer never spoke with the woman, as after the information was originally passed to the traffic division to see if it was a part of an ongoing pedestrian struck, it was found it was not and the woman no longer wanted to speak to police. All information the officer had was given by dispatch. Prior to the officer’s notification of this, another officer checked the last known address of the man and did not find any vehicles with damage fitting what dispatch was told by the woman. At this time the officer was not able to find any reports that match the information given by dispatch.

* * *

A woman on Bonny Oaks Drive said a man scammed her for $200. She found a washer and dryer on Facebook marketplace for $500. She contacted the seller via Facebook messenger. They said they lived in Cedartown, Ga., and would have to charge an extra $50. The woman agreed and the respondent said he would bring the washer and dryer right away if the woman gave him partial payment. She used Facebook Pay to send him $200. The seller continued to message her repeatedly, requesting more money. He said he was in the area but would only come to her home if she gave him more money. Police checked the area but did not find anyone. The woman used her Chase debit card to make the payment. She has notified her bank of this transaction.

* * *

A woman told police she was at Southside Social at 1818 Chestnut St. when someone stole her black purse which contained her Subaru keys.

* * *

A store clerk at 4510 Rossville Blvd. told police a black male with medium build came to the business and vandalized the outside store window. The clerk said he did not recognize the suspect at all. Police asked the store owner if he wanted to prosecute for the crime if the suspect is identified. The store owner replied no and said he just wants the person trespassed from the business if identified. The estimated cost to repair the damage is $600. The owner was given the report number so the business can file the damages with its insurance.

* * *

A man told police he was sitting inside his room at Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road with his cousin. He said his cousin got up and walked out of the room with the man’s girlfriend (who went willingly) and with the man’s Astros jersey, hat and a pair of blue jeans. The man told his cousin to stop but the cousin just kept going. At this time, the cousin’s information is unknown.

* * *

An employee at Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road told police there was a man sleeping on the side of the building and she had asked him to vacate the premises several times but he would not. Upon arrival, police spoke with the man and ordered him off the premises. Police told him that he was trespassed and he could not return or he would be arrested.

* * *

A man on Lee Highway told police his truck window had been broken out and it appeared someone tried to take his car but was unable to do so but had broken the ignition and left it in pieces. Police attempted to pull prints off the truck but were unable to locate any viable prints to process. It is unknown who damaged the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on East 46th Street told police she was in a verbal disorder with her husband. The woman said the argument was about finances, but it never became physical at any point. Police spoke with the husband who corroborated his wife's story. Both said that the argument was only verbal and that they were fine now. There were no physical marks on either party, and no evidence to suggest anything else had occurred. They said they did not need the police.

* * *

A woman on Lee Highway called police and said someone damaged her vehicle. She is not sure where it occurred but the driver’s side taillight is busted and there is a dent in the same area.

* * *

Police saw a man loitering in the College Hills Courts on Cypress Street Court for the past few days. Police observed him in other apartments and believed he was not a resident of College Hill Courts. Police spoke with him at the four-way intersection at Cypress Street Court and he identified himself. He has been arrested several times for weapon law violations and is on an ankle monitor. The man had a backpack on with a toy gun inside it. He was given a trespass notification which he signed, trespassing him from all CHA properties and all Section 8 Property. He took his copy and left the property.

* * *

The manager of Puckett’s at 2 West Aquarium Way called police and said she had found a knife in a trash can. She wanted to turn the knife into police. An officer took the knife to be turned into Property for disposal.

* * *

Police were called to BMW Chattanooga at 6806 E Brainerd Road. The general manager said a man and woman had purchased a vehicle and were now disputing the price. The general manager said the couple had entered BMW of Chattanooga upset and became hostile towards his employees. At that time, the general manager said his sales associate became nervous and went into the back of the business due to the man’s irate behavior. The general manager said once the associate went into the back, the man and woman were assigned to the finance manager to try and make changes that they were requesting. Ultimately, the man got upset because the general manager was standing outside of the finance manager's office door. The general manager said he wanted the man and woman trespassed. Police spoke with the man and woman who said they agreed on a certain price, and were being charged more. Police gave the man and woman's paperwork from BMW Chattanooga which showed the warranty and other fees had been fully refunded. The man and woman acknowledged they are trespassed from BMW Chattanooga and said they will not return.