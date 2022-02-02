Brian Bush Collects $40,981 For City Judge Race, Including His $18,000 Contribution; Incumbent Sherry Paty Receives $25,000

Attorney Brian Bush has raised $40,981 for his race for City Court judge. That includes $18,000 he provided to the campaign. He has spent $10,973.

Incumbent Sherry Paty has taken in $25,000. She has spent $2,702.

Gifts to the Bush campaign include an in-kind contribution of $1,500 from attorney Brandy Spurgin-Floyd.

Judge Paty received $1,600 each from William Graming III, Vicki Graming and Rob Headrick, as well as $1,000 each from Alice Cote, Steve Jacoway, Mark Warren, and E. Lupton Winningham.