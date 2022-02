Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDER, ROBERT LEE

355 BRUCE ROLLINS ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ALEXANDER, AMANDA MICHELLE

389 GLADE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT UNDER 1000



BEARD, TAMERON DICENE

8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

1803 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COLLAR, APRIL SUZANNE

3415 GAIL DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COMBS, KALEIGH MICHELLE

114 LAVONIA AVE REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE



CORRELL, JAMES TAYLOR

514 E GARDEN FARM ROAD CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CUNNINGHAM, MATTHEW EDWARD

1516 E MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



DAVIS, COURTNEY L

4809 CORDELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DELASHMITT, DUSTIN REED

5012 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY )



DENNIS, JESSICA

3023 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DIAZ JERONIMO, EDWIN ARMINDO

2107 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EPPERSON, ANGEL LYNN

1410 N MACK SMITH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FOX, MILTON LEE

702 NORTH KELLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 39170417



GAINES, DONZILLA NMN

1112 S ST MARKS AVE APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATED RDP



GONZALEZ, SERGIO RAMIREZ

6363 WINLERKORN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREEN, WILLIAM SCOTT

7923 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAVER, TERESA WATERS

2080 BANCROFT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HERNANDEZ, SAMANTHA NICOLE

1410 NORTH MACK SMITH RD.BUDGETELL ROOM 4207 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HIGHTOWER, CALVIN C

1829 TUNNEL BLVD SOUTH CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT

5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, LAMUEL M

1708 MONTERAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS DRIVING

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (XANAX)

EVADING ARREST



KARNAGHON, CAYENNA ROSE

2525 IGOU FERRY RD 101 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KNIGHT, AARON BRANDON

9823 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KRAUSE, LAURA LEE

991 HENDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KROLL, JASPER GEROME

122 COKE OVEN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE



MARTIN, MATTHEW EDDIEE

1063 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RES



MASON, JADAN MEKEL

5314 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374102028

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS DRIVING



MAYO, COURTNEY D

5332 OAKDALE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

RESISTING ARREST (PTR)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCCAREY, CHRIS ARNOLD

5308 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



MCGLOCTON, RODRIQUEZ O

7474 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS DRIVING



MCKELDIN, HUSEN O

3922 ROSALIND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONMORGAN, STEVEN JOSEPH106 REES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINORNICHOLSON, KIMBERLY DENISE24 EATON CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OWENS, DALTON HUNTER130 CHAMPION RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROESSEL, LANDON JOSEPH6813 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLSMITH, CODY DEWAYNE6598 COUNTY RD 14 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STOUDEMIRE, BERNARD LABRON4113 CREST HAVEN DRIVE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STRINGFEILD, TRAVIS JOHNHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS (THEFT OF PROPERTY)TAYLOR, TIMILA FRANCOISE2103 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWATSON, JOSHHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONWILLIAMS, FRANK EUGENE296 STILES DRIVE LAFAYETTE,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, KEVIN LAMONT4710 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING W/O LICENSE)WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS42 NATIONAL BLVD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRECKLESS DRIVING (PTR)WINNS, TEQUEZ MONTREAL70 CONAGREE LANE GEORGE TOWN, 29440Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFELONY EVADING ARRESTSIMPLE OF POSS MARIJUANADRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE