Vacant Building That Is Frequently Used By The Homeless Catches Fire On Broad Street

A commercial building on Broad Street that is often used by the homeless caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

Units from the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to 2109 Broad St.

A warming fire was discovered in the back portion of a commercial building that is scheduled for demolition. The fire was quickly extinguished and the building searched.

The fire did not extend to the structure itself, however it was extremely close, CFD officials said.

Bystanders reported that this building is frequently used by multiple homeless persons.

There were no injuries.