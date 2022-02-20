 Sunday, February 20, 2022 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Vacant Building That Is Frequently Used By The Homeless Catches Fire On Broad Street

Sunday, February 20, 2022
- photo by CFD

A commercial building on Broad Street that is often used by the homeless caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

Units from the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to 2109 Broad St.

A warming fire was discovered in the back portion of a commercial building that is scheduled for demolition. The fire was quickly extinguished and the building searched.

The fire did not extend to the structure itself, however it was extremely close, CFD officials said.

Bystanders reported that this building is frequently used by multiple homeless persons.

There were no injuries.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE 3400 LISA DR APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY BONILLA SUAZO, GERARDO RONY 535 S SAINTS MARKS AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Someone Is In His Car; Woman Calls Police When Husband Won't Help Move Furniture

A man called police to the Speedway, 3956 Brainerd Road, and said a man had gotten in the back seat of his car and would not get out. Police opened the rear door of his vehicle and there was no one there. The man said he was under the blanket. Police removed the blanket and showed him there was no one there. The man then gave police his information and thanked them for coming ... (click for more)

Our Children Deserve Decency In School

It is no secret that our Hamilton County school libraries and classrooms contain books that are far from decent. In the libraries you will find books that contain references to suicide, sexual abuse, violence, and the strange idea that one can choose to be whatever he or she wants to be. As parents raise questions about how the books became available to their children, the school ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Hooch Extortion

Russia seems intent on clobbering the Ukraine and Canadian police are just as itchy to bash truckers but here in Chattanooga a boatload of embarrassing extortionists has drawn a line in the banks of the Tennessee River. The so-called “Friends of the Hooch” directors said this week that if new plans for the riverfront eliminate two parking lots that are used by the row-boat group ... (click for more)

Mocs' McClendon, Porter Lead UTC Women Over Western Carolina

- Freshmen Destiny McClendon and Addie Grace Porter combined for 29 points off the bench to lead Chattanooga to a 63-47 win over Western Carolina in Southern Conference women’s basketball action at the Ramsey Center. McClendon led all scorers with a career-high 17 points. She was 4-of-5 from the 3-point line and 5-for-6 from the stripe. Porter had 12 points and led the Mocs ... (click for more)

Mocs Lose 80-75 To VMI

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team found themselves in an early hole for the second time this week and suffered an 80-75 loss to VMI in Southern Conference action on Saturday afternoon inside McKenzie Arena. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 22-8 overall, 12-4 in SoCon play, and is now just one came clear of Furman (11-5) in first place with two games remaining. ... (click for more)


