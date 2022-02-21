Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 57 More Cases; Lowest Number Of ICU Patients Since Nov. 15

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 57 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 80 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,912.

There were two more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Monday, for a total of 1,060. It is reported the deaths were one male and one female; one white and one black; one age 61-70 and one age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 137 in Hamilton County, down from 151 on Friday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 32 Hamilton County inpatients and 13 patients are in ICU, down from 25 on Friday. This is the lowest number of ICU patients since Nov. 15.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 94,134, which is 97 percent. There are 1,718 active cases, compared to 2,148 on Friday.