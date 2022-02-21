1st County Mayor Debate Provides News Story On New Future Ready Institute

The first county mayor debate of the political season provided a news story about a new county school Future Ready Institute that was set to be unveiled soon.

Sabrena Smedley, one of three Republican contenders who took part in the forum sponsored by Hamilton Flourishing, said the trucking firm, US Xpress, wound up with extra space after many employees began working remotely during COVID.

She said that building will be put to use for training students in Information Technology. She said IT is one area where the county comes up short in providing enough workers for incoming industries.

Weston Wamp, a second candidate, responded that he was the one who came up with the idea for the IT student program. He said he earlier convened local logistics leaders to discuss the program that would involve training from Chattanooga State. He said $12 million in funding was secured.

Ms. Smedley responded, "When I was talking with Eric Fuller (US Xpress CEO) he didn't mention Weston Wamp." Mr. Wamp said Mr. Fuller would acknowledge his role if asked.

Matt Hullander, the other candidate, began the debate by saying he felt it was God's will that he run for county mayor - given his extensive background in business. He said he began working at age 12 and then worked his way up at his father's window business until he finally took out a loan to buy it. He said he then increased Hullco five-fold until it covered all of East Tennessee before selling it.

Ms. Smedley also stressed her religious background several times, saying with her it was "Christian first." She also told of her business experience, starting a realty firm while struggling as a single mother, then later launching two fitness centers just prior to COVID hitting.

Mr. Wamp said he was proud to be part of the first debate in 28 years since the last "competitive race" for county mayor. He said he is the only candidate who has laid out an extensive campaign platform. He cited his work in starting two investment firms to back entrepreneurs in Chattanooga and in launching the Millennial Debt Foundation out of concern for federal overspending.

Moderator Doug Daugherty asked about students not being ready to graduate, and Ms. Smedley said trying to raise third grade literacy rates from 30 to 50 percent would be a main goal for her. Mr. Hullander noted that half of the 800 employees at Miller Industries live out of county, and he said steps need to be taken to provide young people ready to handle the new jobs that come available. Mr. Wamp disputed a heavy focus on the literacy issue, saying to take a countywide approach on that would require a tax increase. He said a main problem was that the schools are geared to turn out college ready students, and he said many students are not a match for college. He said the focus should be on K-12, not pre-school. He said more vocational schools are needed, including one he would name Kirkman. And he said industry leaders looking at Chattanooga are often turned away by the failing downtown schools. He said a "world class" middle/high school should be built downtown to alleviate that situation.

All of the candidates said they are pro-life.

Mr. Hullander said public safety is his top priority. Ms. Smedley said she was part of shutting down the "deplorable" county jail and expanding the Silverdale Jail. She also said she had voted to raise the pay of county law enforcement up to 14 percent.

Mr. Hullander said he has been a longtime student of business achievement and he would take that focus to the county, including leading the development of McDonald Farm at Sale Creek. He said he will stress customer service (to the public). Ms. Smedley stressed that she is the only candidate with eight years in office at the county, while citing the heavy turnover coming in county positions. On that point, Mr. Wamp said, "Our country has been able to change presidents during war time, so I reckon Hamilton County will be okay."