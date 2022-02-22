Police Blotter: "G-Stacks" Had Night With Woman At Motel 6 Plus $300; Man Leaves Toyota 4Runner Unlocked With $9,200 Gold And Diamond Ring Inside

A woman at the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., told police that sometime overnight her wallet was stolen from her room. She said she believed that the suspect is a short black male who stayed in the room with her for the night. The woman could not give police any pertinent information on the man, other than he goes by the street name "G-Stacks." She said that "G-Stacks" had left the room before she woke up, and she thinks he took the wallet and $300 cash with him.

* * *

A woman on Cannondale Loop told police her husband was being verbally abusive. The husband said they were in a verbal argument over the wife's past. The woman asked officers to take her away from the home. Officers transported her to Target, 1816 Gunbarrel Road. She told police nothing physical occurred, they were only in a verbal argument.

* * *

Police responded to 7800 Bonny Oaks Road where a TDOT employee was on scene blocking traffic. The employee stated he had been out here for a while ensuring no one ran into the back of an abandoned Honda Accord. The employee said he found the vehicle locked with no one around. Police looked for a phone number or some kind of contact information on the car, but were unsuccessful. Police ran the car in the system, which came back to a woman. Police ran the name in COP Link and were able to find a phone number. Police called the number, which belonged to someone else. Police dispatched Les's Wrecker Service to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

* * *



Police made a traffic stop at 4715 Bonny Oaks on a black Cadillac for no tag. Police made contact with the driver, who said he just paid it off and will be getting the tag Friday. Police ran the vehicle and the man through NCIC with no return. The man was given a warning.

* * *

A man on Igou Gap Road told police a green vehicle hit his mailbox. Officers did not locate the suspect vehicle.

* * *

The manager at Dollar General Xpress, 728 Market St., told police they have a system in place that notifies the business if a stolen card is being used. She said a cashier was working at the time the system notified of a stolen card and the cashier was not sure what to do in this situation so the individual using that card "snatched" the card back and left the store. Police asked if the manager knew who the card belonged to and she said that she did not; she just wanted to make a report that it happened. Police asked if she knew the name of the individual using the card and she said the person is a regular customer and gave police his name. The manager allowed police to view the footage of the man using the card and leaving the store immediately after being unable to complete his purchase. Police were given a photo of the man using the stolen credit card to document the incident in case the owner of the card calls in to make a report later on.

* * *



The store manager at the Dollar Tree, 4758 Hwy. 58, told police a black male walked in the store,

concealed several items under his shirt, and tried to walk out without paying for the items. A store employee was able to stop the man before passing the point of sales, and she was able to recover all the items. The man left the store without incident. Prior to police arrival, the man left the area, and police were not able to locate him.

* * *

Police responded to a car fire on Bennett Avenue. A Buick Lucerne was found parked in the roadway with smoke coming from inside. The vehicle was opened, where it was discovered the car battery, which was located under the rear passenger seat, had sparked and caught the seat on fire. Engine 5 extinguished what remained of the fire, and an arson investigator responded to the scene for further investigation. Police attempted to make contact with the last registered owner, but were unsuccessful. There were no occupants in the vehicle during this incident, and no injuries were reported.

* * *

The owner of Fabric Care, 5310 Brainerd Road, said he wanted police to ask a homeless man to leave the laundromat. Police went inside and told the man to leave the premises. He was asked if he needed medical assistance and he said he did not. The man got on his bicycle and left the area.

* * *

A man on Paden Lane told police he parked his car in his garage at approximately midnight. He said he left the garage door open and left his keys in his vehicle. He said sometime between midnight and 10 a.m. the vehicle was stolen. He told police there was a taser in the vehicle. He said the vehicle had expired temp tags out of Georgia. He described the vehicle as a blue Ford Focus hatchback with a section of paint scratched off under the vehicle's rear window. He said he did not believe anyone he knew would have taken it. He also stated that there was no reason he

knew of why it should have been repossessed. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC.

* * *

An open front door was reported at a residence on Talley Road. Police cleared the home, but found nothing out of the ordinary. The home was locked and police left the area.

* * *

A man told police he sometimes leaves his vehicle in the parking lot overnight at a business at 1216 E Main St. He said his vehicle was broken into the night before. The man believes approximately $50 in cash and small miscellaneous items from the center console were stolen from inside of the vehicle. It appeared the suspect broke the rear window of the truck to gain entry.

Police spoke with a woman who provided video from the business's security cameras. Police saw a man wearing a long dark trench coat and what appeared to be a head lamp/light looking in another vehicle in the parking lot around 1:30 a.m. The video showed the man walk towards the reporting man's vehicle and commit the theft.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Signal View Apartments, 900 Mountain Creek Road. Police met with a man and his son in the parking lot. The father told police he had entered a lease agreement for his son to share the apartment with another man. The father said his son has had conflict with the man since living in the apartment. The father said that day the son informed him that the man forced his way into the son’s room and began threatening him. The son told police that while in his room, the man had used a screwdriver to open the lock on the door and enter, uninvited. While in the room he said the man continued to be verbally abusive and threatened to turn off the son’s access to the Internet. Police then spoke with the man in the apartment. He did admit to forcing his way into the son's room and being verbally aggressive. The man said that he did have the screw driver in his hand, but he did not threaten to harm the son with it. At the time of the altercation, the son said he did leave the apartment, but did not call for police at the time of the incident. The father requested that the incident be documented and he would speak with the complex staff to get the son moved to another apartment.

* * *

The manager of Academy Sports, Hamilton Place Mall, told police they had two shoplifters come into the store and steal approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise. The two were described as a black male and black female. The two were seen pushing out a shopping cart full of clothing and shoes without paying and they fled in a white Nissan Armada bearing a TN tag number, which was given to police. The vehicle was later reported stolen by the owner. Photos of the man and woman were given to police. A BOLO was made for the two and the vehicle. Charges are pending identification and a total dollar amount from Academy Sports.

* * *

An employee at Tokyo Chattanooga, 1120 Houston St., told police there was a man who would not leave. When police arrived, they saw an elderly man leaving the property. Police spoke with the employee and he said he just wanted the man to leave, which he was doing.

* * *



Police were backing the Chattanooga Fire Department on a call at 100-199 Riverside Dr. when they spotted a man walking away from where a fire was fully involved. Police stopped the man and identified him. He said that he was asleep at the time, so he did not know who started the fire. He said the only reason he woke up, was the water hit him from the fire hose. Police asked him who normally stays back in that area and he said that he didn't know who they were, but there are normally a few people that stay back behind the bridge. Police asked the man if it would be okay if they checked his hands and face for any soot from starting a fire and he said that would be

fine. Police checked the man's face for any ash or soot and did not notice any caught in his hair. Police then checked his clothing for any ash and did not not see any. Police checked his hands for any soot or signs that he had started a fire and didn't notice anything on him that could place him as the fire starter. Police allowed the man to leave after verifying that he did not have any warrants.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop on South Germantown Road after observing erratic driving. Police spoke to the driver, who said that she was too tired to continue driving. Her vehicle was left parked and locked at Action Church, 707 S. Germantown Road. The woman was taken home without incident.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported a disorder occurring in an apartment on Mountain Creed Road, with a man yelling inside. Police spoke with the resident, who said he lived alone and had not heard any yelling. No one else was found in the apartment and it appeared to be orderly. A check of the surrounding apartments did not find any noise, yelling or disorders.

* * *

A man on Crestfield Drive said there was a pit bull running free that morning. He said when he went to open his gate so his wife could go to work, the dog became aggressive. The dog was back inside a house when police arrived. The possible owner was called and a message was left for them.

* * *



A homeless female was reported locked in the bathroom at Publix, 7326 McCutcheon Road. Officers spoke with the woman and escorted her out of the store. Officers informed her she was trespassed from the property.

* * *



A man on Fulton Street told police he had not been around his 2013 Toyota 4Runner since last Thursday. He said when he returned to it the day before, he found that he had left it unlocked. He said the vehicle was rummaged through and things scattered about. He said the only thing taken was a 14ct. gold ring with pear shaped diamond and diamond settings; total value $9,200.