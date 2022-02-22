Hamilton County Has 4 More Coronavirus Deaths, 42 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 42 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 57 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,954.

There were four more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 1,064. It is reported the deaths were one male and three females; two white and two black; one age 61-70, two age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 125 in Hamilton County, down from 137 on Monday. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 30 Hamilton County inpatients and 29 patients are in ICU, up from 13 on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 94,399, which is 97 percent. There are 1,491 active cases, compared to 1,718 on Monday.