Woman And Pets Escape Fire That Destroys Home On Kenton Ridge Circle

Wednesday, February 23, 2022
A woman and several pets are safe after escaping a large house fire Wednesday morning that sent a plume of smoke into the air visible from across the area.

A passerby called 911 to report that they were driving past a home in the 6600 block of Kenton Ridge Circle and saw that the residence was on fire. The home is in the Kenton Ridge subdivision in the Shallowford Road/Hickory Valley area.

Multiple Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies responded and on arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. After further investigation, they also spotted flames and started attacking the fire. One crew attempted to go in the front, but they pulled back due to heavy heat and fire.

Once the flames went through the roof, command ordered an evacuation to protect the safety of firefighters. Crews launched a defensive operation due to concerns of structural collapse. Soon after, the roof did collapse.

Extra companies were called to the scene to provide support. Aerial devices were used to fully extinguish the fire.

One occupant and several pets escaped the burning home. It appeared one of the dogs had suffered burns.

The fire caused significant damage and the house is considered a total loss.

Firefighters successfully protected neighbors’ nearby homes located on either side of the structure. One of the neighbors’ houses sustained minimal damage thanks to the hard work of the CFD units who worked this call.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This home will be torn down due to unstable walls in close proximity to neighbors’ houses and fire still burning down inside the basement area of the structure. 

Police Blotter: Woman Falls Into River; Someone Damages Beam On Parking Structure At Comfort Inn

An officer assisted a man and a woman on Riverside Drive. The woman was wet and in visible physical distress. She said she was sitting on the edge of the pier near the water and, when she attempted to stand up, she slipped and fell into the river. The man said she was in the water approximately 10 minutes before he could get her out. EMS checked the woman on scene, however she denied ... (click for more)

Georgia Reports 91 More COVID Deaths And 1,447 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 91 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,441. There are 1,447 new cases reported on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,907,207 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 107,107, which is an increase of 152 since Tuesday. Here are the numbers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Sounding The Alarm On Need For Teachers

Professional Educators of Tennessee has been sounding the alarm for years on the need for more educators. We have a dire need to recruit and retain teachers in Tennessee. Teachers are leaving education, and there is a shortage looming. It takes a special type of person to choose to become a teacher. The 2021 Educator Preparation Report Card shows a continuing decline in the number ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: GPS Souls Speak Out

When I learned there are a significant number of parents who are concerned with the political direction that Girls Preparatory School appears to be moving, I discovered a growing number of parents who are ready for some answers. On Tuesday of this week I wrote a story, “How ‘Woke’ is GPS?’ and yesterday my computer’s in-box darn near filled up. My comments and observations were ... (click for more)

Sports

Chandler Scores 23 To Lead Vols Past Missouri

Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory. Josiah-Jordan James added nine. The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half. Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Named Naismith Player Of The Week

After two double-doubles, a combined 62 points, 10 3s and a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line – not to mention leading Kentucky to three wins – University of Kentucky senior Rhyne Howard has been named the national player of the week by the Naismith Trophy. Howard was brilliant in all three Kentucky games last week, starting with 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, ... (click for more)


