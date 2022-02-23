Woman And Pets Escape Fire That Destroys Home On Kenton Ridge Circle

A woman and several pets are safe after escaping a large house fire Wednesday morning that sent a plume of smoke into the air visible from across the area.

A passerby called 911 to report that they were driving past a home in the 6600 block of Kenton Ridge Circle and saw that the residence was on fire. The home is in the Kenton Ridge subdivision in the Shallowford Road/Hickory Valley area.

Multiple Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies responded and on arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. After further investigation, they also spotted flames and started attacking the fire. One crew attempted to go in the front, but they pulled back due to heavy heat and fire.

Once the flames went through the roof, command ordered an evacuation to protect the safety of firefighters. Crews launched a defensive operation due to concerns of structural collapse. Soon after, the roof did collapse.

Extra companies were called to the scene to provide support. Aerial devices were used to fully extinguish the fire.

One occupant and several pets escaped the burning home. It appeared one of the dogs had suffered burns.

The fire caused significant damage and the house is considered a total loss.

Firefighters successfully protected neighbors’ nearby homes located on either side of the structure. One of the neighbors’ houses sustained minimal damage thanks to the hard work of the CFD units who worked this call.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This home will be torn down due to unstable walls in close proximity to neighbors’ houses and fire still burning down inside the basement area of the structure.