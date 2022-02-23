 Wednesday, February 23, 2022 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Governor Lee Invites Tennesseans To Join TISA Presentation

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Governor Bill Lee invited Tennesseans to  tune in for a live presentation  of  the new student-based funding formula, known as the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement formula (TISA), at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday.

He said, “Thousands of Tennessee parents, students, teachers and administrators have contributed to our new student-centered funding formula, and we invite them to join as we introduce the plan in detail. “In the coming weeks, I look forward to working with our partners in the General Assembly to pass this important legislation and improve the way Tennessee funds public education for the first time in over 30 years.”

A livestream will be available here.

Starting last fall, the Department of Education and the General Assembly convened 18 funding subcommittees, organized a legislative steering committee, and provided over 1,000 opportunities for the public to engage, including 16 public town halls and local match conversations across the state. This January, Gov. Lee and Commissioner Schwinn released a draft framework for the new student-based K-12 funding formula, which incorporated input from thousands of Tennesseans.

To learn more about student-based funding, Tennessee’s recent public engagement process and subcommittee recommendations, and to access additional resources, visit the Department of Education’s website.


February 23, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills

Georgia Reports 91 More COVID Deaths And 1,447 New Cases


Opinion

Sounding The Alarm On Need For Teachers

Professional Educators of Tennessee has been sounding the alarm for years on the need for more educators. We have a dire need to recruit and retain teachers in Tennessee. Teachers are leaving education, and there is a shortage looming. It takes a special type of person to choose to become a teacher. The 2021 Educator Preparation Report Card shows a continuing decline in the number ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: GPS Souls Speak Out

When I learned there are a significant number of parents who are concerned with the political direction that Girls Preparatory School appears to be moving, I discovered a growing number of parents who are ready for some answers. On Tuesday of this week I wrote a story, “How ‘Woke’ is GPS?’ and yesterday my computer’s in-box darn near filled up. My comments and observations were ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: We'll All Miss Mickey Dearstone

While the pandemic had distanced me from the University of Tennessee sporting events I write about in this space, it has brought me closer to Mickey Dearstone. Take your blessings where you find them – and when. This one came just in time. Dearstone has been the radio voice of the Tennessee women’s basketball team for the past 23 seasons. He announced his retirement this ... (click for more)

Chandler Scores 23 To Lead Vols Past Missouri

Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory. Josiah-Jordan James added nine. The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half. Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)


