Governor Lee Invites Tennesseans To Join TISA Presentation

Governor Bill Lee invited Tennesseans to tune in for a live presentation of the new student-based funding formula, known as the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement formula (TISA), at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday.

He said, “Thousands of Tennessee parents, students, teachers and administrators have contributed to our new student-centered funding formula, and we invite them to join as we introduce the plan in detail. “In the coming weeks, I look forward to working with our partners in the General Assembly to pass this important legislation and improve the way Tennessee funds public education for the first time in over 30 years.”

Starting last fall, the Department of Education and the General Assembly convened 18 funding subcommittees, organized a legislative steering committee, and provided over 1,000 opportunities for the public to engage, including 16 public town halls and local match conversations across the state. This January, Gov. Lee and Commissioner Schwinn released a draft framework for the new student-based K-12 funding formula, which incorporated input from thousands of Tennesseans.

To learn more about student-based funding, Tennessee’s recent public engagement process and subcommittee recommendations, and to access additional resources, visit the Department of Education’s website.

