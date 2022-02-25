Anti-Nepotism Ruling Against Hamilton County DA Could Have Repercussions Across Tennessee Coaching Ranks

A ruling by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office that Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston violated the state's nepotism law could have repercussions across Tennessee's coaching ranks.

DA Pinkston employed former TV personality Melydia Clewell, then they were later married and she remained as his chief of staff. He also hired her brother as an investigator. The ruling says he directly supervises both.

The tightly worded ruling called into question some familial situations in college basketball and football.

If DA Pinkston should not have hired his wife, was Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper in technical violation for employing her husband, Jon Harper, as her top assistant.





Prior to this year, they were co-head coaches for 20 years in Knoxville. Tennessee Lady Vols Softball Coach Karen Weekly employs her husband, Ralph Weekly, as a special advisor to the softball team.Prior to this year, they were co-head coaches for 20 years in Knoxville.





Tennessee Lady Vols Softball Assistant Coach Chris Malveaux is on the same staff as his wife Kate Malveaux, a volunteer assistant softball coach.

At Middle Tennessee State University, Brent Stockstill last year became an assistant to his father, Rick Stockstill, the head football coach.

MTSU Head Women's Basketball Coach Rick Insell employs his son, Matt Insell, as an assistant basketball coach.