 Friday, February 25, 2022 48.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


$26 Billion Opioid Settlement Reaches Final Approval

Friday, February 25, 2022

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced on Friday the final approval of the $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – and Johnson & Johnson. Following successful state sign-on and subdivision sign-on periods, the defendants will start releasing funds to a national administrator on April 2, 2022. Money will start flowing to state and local governments in the second quarter of 2022.

 

“Help is on the way,” said General Slatery.

“Our objective – and the reason we have aggressively held these companies accountable from the start- is to abate the crisis in Tennessee by providing direct assistance to those hit the hardest. We are grateful to our AG colleagues and our state and local leaders for their help and cooperation.”

 

The agreement marks the culmination of three years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 claims of state and local governments across the country. It is the second largest multi-state agreement in U.S. history, second only to the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. State negotiations were led by Attorneys General Josh Stein (NC) and Herbert H. Slatery III (TN) and the attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

 

52 states and territories have signed on to the agreement as well as thousands of local governments across the country. In Tennessee, more than 150 local governments have joined the settlements, including every county and all cities with populations of 25,000 or more. As a result, Tennessee will receive its full share of over $600 million over 18 years.

 

For more detailed information on what the settlement means for Tennessee, click here: Opioid Settlements (tn.gov)

 

In addition to the funds, Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen will: 

 

  • Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.
  • Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.
  • Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.
  • Prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders.
  • Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.
  • Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.

Johnson & Johnson is required to: 

 

  • Stop selling opioids.
  • Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
  • Not lobby on activities related to opioids.
  • Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project. 

February 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Sleep Inn Customer Has Man Riding Around, Screaming At Her; Man Shaving In Read House Bathroom May Be Shoplifter

February 25, 2022

$26 Billion Opioid Settlement Reaches Final Approval

February 25, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A woman at Sleep Inn at 2351 Shallowford Village Dr. told police a man was riding around her motel and screaming at her. The man kept calling the front desk saying that they need to kick the ... (click for more)

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced on Friday the final approval of the $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Sleep Inn Customer Has Man Riding Around, Screaming At Her; Man Shaving In Read House Bathroom May Be Shoplifter

A woman at Sleep Inn at 2351 Shallowford Village Dr. told police a man was riding around her motel and screaming at her. The man kept calling the front desk saying that they need to kick the woman out. The woman said the man had a relationship with her grandson in the past and he has been a problem ever since. The woman just wanted to have a police report. * * * A woman on ... (click for more)

$26 Billion Opioid Settlement Reaches Final Approval

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced on Friday the final approval of the $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – and Johnson & Johnson. Following successful state sign-on and subdivision sign-on periods, the defendants will start releasing funds to a national administrator ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Am Going To Miss Shannon Fuller

I am now 64 years old, and as a child my dad would take me to Zarzour’s restaurant for a bowl of chili with a weeny chopped up in it. Aunt Rosie and Uncle George ran the place and lived in the back of the restaurant. Then came a whirlwind named Shannon, who never met a stranger and gave you her opinion regardless if you wanted it or not. Shannon Fuller brought Zarzour’s back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "I Don’t Hate Anyone"

You may remember Phil Robinson, the colorful real-life character who starred in the TV show, “Duck Dynasty.” You may also recall the God-loving duck hunter from Louisiana got cross with the “cancel culture” when he was outspoken about homosexuals and the outcry was so great he and his show were cancelled. Masooma Haq and Joshua Philipp interviewed Phil on the release of his new ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: We'll All Miss Mickey Dearstone

While the pandemic had distanced me from the University of Tennessee sporting events I write about in this space, it has brought me closer to Mickey Dearstone. Take your blessings where you find them – and when. This one came just in time. Dearstone has been the radio voice of the Tennessee women’s basketball team for the past 23 seasons. He announced his retirement this ... (click for more)

Chandler Scores 23 To Lead Vols Past Missouri

Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory. Josiah-Jordan James added nine. The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half. Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors