Russian Invasion Stops Chattanooga Missionary's Plans To Return To Ukraine

Chattanooga missionary Dr. Henry Alan Benach was planning a trip to the Ukraine but the Russian Invasion changed his plans. Dr. Benach said, “I couldn’t believe what was happening after going in and out of the country for three decades.”

Dr. Benach said in a Facebook post he was traveling with several others back to Ukraine but only one of his group was able to proceed to the worn torn country. Dr. Benach has been traveling in and out of the country for 30 years.



While training for the ministry, Dr. Benach was a broadcast journalist for WDOD AM and FM in the 70’s. His background is broadcasting. Dr. Benach is currently president of “Jewish End Time Ministries.”



He has family members in the Ukraine.

Dr. Benach said, “We have just arrived in Turkey. Obviously we will not be able to enter Ukraine. We will be working to get all the Gospel materials into Ukraine through some nationals. We are safe and I was just told that Victoria’s family is ok for now. Not sure what is next but we are seeking the Lord's wisdom. Thank you for praying. - at Istanbul Airport Dis Hatlar.”



Dr. Benach and his wife decided to turn around and head back to the States.



He said, “The Gospel is still getting out in war torn Ukraine. Of the four men that traveled there, only one man is still moving forward. Victoria and I have returned to the U.S., while Brother Ron Jackson will travel to Budapest to meet with another missionary to try to take the materials we brought with us. Meanwhile, another team member is in Ukraine and was able to give out some tracts to soldiers.



"Please pray for my wife’s sister who has fled her city to go west. Her mother and brother are still at their house, safe for now. Victoria’s former pastor and his five children have also left but may not get out.



"After working in the Ukraine for over 30 years, I cannot believe what is happening. I am so proud of the people’s determination.”





