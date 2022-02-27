Circuit Court Judge Division II Candidate Jim Exum Is Endorsed By The Fraternal Order Of Police

Circuit Court Judge Division II candidate Jim Exum was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

In making the announcement, FOP leaders said Mr. Exum has been a long-time supporter of law enforcement and first responders.



FOP leaders said, “Jim Exum has provided exemplary representation to so many of us during challenging times. His high level of responsible service, legal expertise and demeanor during these times will serve us well if he is elected to the bench. We’re proud to support his candidacy.”



Mr.

Exum stated, “Law enforcement faces difficult and challenging situations on every shift. Their daily jobs call on their ability to assess a situation and make a determination about the best possible outcome. It’s been a personal privilege to represent so many of these individuals and to have earned their trust. Their endorsement of my candidacy is truly humbling.”