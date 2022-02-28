Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Calls Police Twice; Caller Tells Man To Settle Out Of Court Or "Things Won't Go Well"

Police received a second request for help on Locust Lane at 10:22 p.m. A woman had texted dispatch saying she needed an officer out there, but did not respond when police tried to contact her. When police arrived, they separated the woman and a man. The man said they had gotten into another argument over the woman texting another guy. The woman was wanting the man to leave. The man agreed to leave in the morning prior to the woman going to work. Police asked the two of them if they could act like adults and make it til the morning without arguing and calling police again. Both of them agreed.

While on patrol, an officer observed a vehicle in the parking lot of the industrial complex at 1853 Polk St. The officer knew the business to be closed for the weekend and no other personal vehicles were in the lot. The vehicle was unoccupied, but had extensive amounts of personal property inside and appeared as being lived in. The vehicle owner search came back as a man out of Dayton, Ohio, and was not stolen. No one was located on scene.

A man told police he was at the intersection of St. Elmo Avenue and West 40th Street when a black Honda Fit (FL tag) hit the bike rack that was attached to his truck. He said the vehicle fled the scene with substantial damage to the front of the vehicle. The Kuat bike rack was damaged, but the vehicle did not appear to have any damage. The man requested a miscellaneous report be made instead of a crash report.

A man told police he was at Fuji's restaurant, 2207 Overnite Dr., from 8:20-9:20 p.m., and he came out to find his vehicle had been broken into. He had several items of value stolen. No suspect information is known. Charges are pending suspect identification.

An officer initiated a park and walk underneath the Walnut Street Bridge to check for homeless encampments setting up and starting fires. When he got underneath the bridge, he noticed a tent set up next to a burn pit that was not there the previous night. The tent was blue and beige in color with a blue tarp set up over it. The officer attempted two separate times to locate the owner of the tent to notify them that they were trespassing underneath the bridge and needed to relocate, but was unable to do so either time. The officer left a note attached to the tent notifying the owner that they needed to relocate to another location, and will attempt to make contact with this owner later this week.

A man called police and said his vehicle had broken down at Addison Road and Loftis Street. He said his vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, broke down on Addison Road and began to roll downhill. The

vehicle was towed by Reliable Towing to their address at 2700 Bliss Ave. The man and the driver of the tow truck were both given a copy of the tow sheet.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Workman Road. Police spoke with a man and observed that outside of his temporary home, an uncle Larry's fish trailer, there were multiple bicycles chained to the side of the trailer. Police checked the bicycles against records of stolen bicycles in the past. None of these bicycles appeared to be stolen. When speaking with the man further, police were told that the reason for him having so many bikes was a result of him doing repairs for other members in the homeless community.

Police were notified by an anonymous caller of a suspicious vehicle on Meadowbrook Trail parked in a cul-de-sac for approximately five hours. Police conducted registration on the vehicle and it was confirmed as stolen via NCIC out of Catoosa County. The vehicle was towed by Denton's Wrecker, releasable to the registered owner.

Police found a vehicle that was left on bricks at 260 Interstate 75 SB, and it had an unattended sticker that had been placed on it earlier. The vehicle was towed by Mostellers and police were unable to make contact with the owner.

A woman on Peachtree Street told police she was letting her 2012 Honda Accord warm up and someone stole her vehicle. It was entered into NCIC.

Police were flagged down at the Community Kitchen, 727 East 11th St., by a man who said that his bicycle was stolen while chained up in front of the Community Kitchen. He said that he had just purchased the bike for $450. Police checked "tent city" and were unable to locate the bicycle.

A husband and wife on King Arthur Road told police they received a call from a woman who said she was a representative for another woman who plans on counter-suing the husband. The woman then said she was a prominent figure in the community and head of the contractors' association and her cousin is a judge. She then told the husband that he should settle out of court or things are not going to go well for him. The wife said the conversation was a little hostile and the woman was using intimidation factors, and she was acting as a mediator for the other woman and was not a legal counsel or representative. Both the husband and wife said they are wanting to add the phone conversation to this report.